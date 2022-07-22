As summer begins to wind to an end and school starts creeping back up, our local area is usually excited as that means it is about time for football season to start. You can see and feel the hype at Pulaski County High School, where the Maroons have began practicing for the season, the first to be played on their brand new turf field.
Not only do the Maroons have a new turf field to play their games on, getting rid of the “mud bowls” of past years, they also bolster 3 returning All-State level players. Those players are Layton Abbott, Chandler Godby, and Barek Williams.
Head Coach John Hines said “It is a tremendous accomplishment of those 3 players, as to what they have already done as high school football players.” He continued by saying, “It’s an honor to have all 3 on a team at the same time. We’ve had all-state players in the past but they were always seniors, hopefully they are leaders for our younger players and show them how to practice and the work ethic to have.”
Abbott is a fifth-year senior who has started at inside linebacker ever since his sophomore season, amassing a team-high 128 tackles last season. Coach Hines spoke highly of him, saying, “He has an outside chance at breaking Connor Hargis’ all-time record for tackles at PC, he’s a really tough kid, and he’s just one of those players where you don’t know how he makes all the tackles he does.”
Abbott also spoke about his defensive teammates as a whole, relaying, “We return a lot of guys on the defensive side and they are really turning it on at practice.” He also spoke on the new turf field, stating, “Its going to be a little bit harder to contain teams, the other teams are going to be faster obviously, I’ll have to keep up.”
Godby had a monstrous breakout season in 2021, gaining over 1,000 yards receiving and having 15 TD’s, and Hines heaped the praises on his wide receiver, stating, “Maybe other teams didn’t see him on the radar but they do now, due to hard work and just playing outstanding in the games.”
“I spent all that previous off-season in the weight room and working on my hands and routes, and I worked out a lot with Drew [Polston] and we just had that trust there all offseason,” Godby stated. He also spoke about how practice had been so far, saying, “The new turf field is awesome, the offense is really flowing together, the defense has gotten a lot better. We’re working a new QB in [Brysen Dugger], but he’s filled the role perfectly so far and he’s done a really good job of stepping up.”
Williams had tough luck last season, with injuries plaguing him throughout most of the year. Before this he was an all-state player, having a receiving season the year before that would slot him around 12th all-time in number of passes caught in a season in state football history. Coach Hines stated of Williams, “Barek has always had a great attitude and is a great kid. We didn’t get him on the team until he was a sophomore, so it came as a shock when he caught around 86 passes and had that break out year. The injuries he had last season are what every football player has nightmares about, but he’s a mature kid who has worked extremely hard to come back from those injuries, and we’re just tickled to death to have him running around out here.”
“It was rough last year having to sit on the sidelines and watch everyone else have fun on Friday nights,” Williams remarked, “But I feel like I’m back to 100% after hitting the weights hard in the offseason and I feel like everything has healed up good.” He also went on to say about his injuries, “It definitely gave me a new perspective on everything as it was the first time I had really suffered an injury, at any time you can be taken off that field and you may never see it again.” On where he expects to play at this season he stated, “I expect to be back in the slot, maybe play some safety too on defense. Me and Chandler will both be playing 2-way I believe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.