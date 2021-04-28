Titus Jones grand slams in Cardinals' district win 

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School baseball team sent 25 batters to the plate, had 12 hits and scored 19 runs in the first inning en route to their 21-3 three-inning beatdown of their district rivals McCreary Central High School on Tuesday.
The Cardinals' marathon first inning had a little bit of everything including a grand slam home run by senior Titus Jones, who ended the game with two hits and five runs batted in.
Wayne County junior Jayden Keith had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Senior Jacob Jackson drove in three runs and scored three runs. Sophomore Malachi Brown had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Senior Andrew Brammer drove in three runs and scored two runs. Junior Renan Dobbs had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.
Wayne County hurlers Malachi Brown and Tristan Gregory teamed up for the pitching win. Brown struck out two batters, while Gregory struck out three.
Wayne County (9-7) hosts South Laurel High School on Thursday and Pulaski County High School on Friday
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
