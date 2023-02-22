It was a bit of deja vu in the girls’ 47th District Championship on Monday night, as once again it was the Pulaski County Lady Maroons taking on the Somerset Lady Jumpers for the crown. Last season was assuredly in the minds of the players of Pulaski County, as despite being favored heading into that contest, the Jumpers pulled a shocking upset and claimed the title after a fantastic performance from then seventh grader Jaelyn Dye. It can be argued that this time around, in their home gym and constantly rated throughout the season as a top 25 team in the state, that the Maroons were heading into the contest as an even larger favorite. The Jumpers came into the contest after another great performance from Dye but the difference for them this season was the presence on the court of Grace Bruner, who missed the latter half of the previous season with an injury.
The two teams, just like last season and in previous games this season, were expected to battle until the bitter end and they did just that. Numerous injuries plagued several players on the court, like ankle issues with Dye and Pulaski County star Sydney Martin, but all players left everything they had out on the court tonight. It was a battle throughout between Dye and Martin but Martin and the Maroons were just slightly too much for the Jumpers to handle on this night, with Pulaski County redeeming themselves with a 57-49 victory. Head coach Chris Adkins breathed a sigh of relief following the game and was proud of how his team stepped up despite injuries.
“Once we won against Casey and knew we were in region, we took this one as more of a rivalry game. Coach McWhorter has a great program over there and they do some things that frustrate us on the court. We toughed it out through the injuries we had, wasn’t sure if Sydney was going to play until 15 minutes before tip. We’re excited to be going to region and we look forward to the draw and getting prepared and getting everybody healthy,” he explained.
Pulaski took control of the contest from the word go, exploding for a quick seven points, a three-pointer from Maggie Holt and Martin’s first four of the game, before a nice move from Dye gave Somerset their first points of the evening. Following a steal from Holt, she managed to find Aubrey Daulton on a fast break for an easy two points, putting the Maroons up 9-2 and forcing a timeout from Somerset.
This timeout, however, gave the Jumpers the time they needed to refocus on the ball game and they went to work right away on both ends of the court, frustrating the Maroons and forcing their rivals into several turnovers. Somerset went on a 12-0 run to close the first quarter and were up 14-9 after the first eight minutes of action. Taya Mills came off the bench and was huge during the run, scoring six points to lead Somerset in the period. Dye hit her first shot from downtown of the night during the spree as well, with Kate Bruner scoring on a traditional three-point play.
Pulaski and Somerset battled early in the second quarter, with Dye scoring four and Mackenzie Fisher adding another two down low. However, the Maroons finally started to heat up on the offensive end, specifically Martin as she scored six points early in the period, to go along with two from Holt and one from Savannah Heist. The game was suddenly tied up at 20-20 in the middle of the period with neither team giving an inch. Dye started to heat up during the final few minutes of the period, scoring the last seven for her team. The Maroons were on top 28-27 heading into the locker room, however, after four made from the free throw line from Martin as well as two points apiece from Brooklyn Thomas and Hannah Murray.
It was the Martin show early in the third quarter for Pulaski, as she raced out on a 7-0 run of her own to put the Lady Maroons up 35-27 in just moments. Following the contest, Martin was short and sweet with how it felt to have such a great game on an injured ankle.
“It felt good. I prayed over it last night and all glory goes to God,” she stated simply.
The Jumpers fought back with stellar play from Dye once again, as she scored seven points on a Somerset 9-2 run to bring them within one point of the lead again at 39-38, with Grace Bruner scoring the other two at the line. Two each from Daulton and Martin gave the Maroons a 43-38 lead heading into the final period of action on the night.
A put-back from Martin opened the fourth quarter strong for Pulaski, before a banked-in three-pointer from Mills trimmed the Maroons’ lead to 45-41. Five from Madeline Butcher saw the Lady Maroons increase their lead to 50-42. Somerset had one final run in them, a 7-3 spree that saw their deficit reach just four points late at 53-49 following four from Dye and two more from Grace Bruner. There just wasn’t enough time on the clock for the Jumpers however, as Pulaski County began running time off the clock and after four more points from Martin, the celebration began for the Lady Maroons as they refused to be denied this season, with Pulaski County winning the 47th District Championship by a score of 57-49.
The Maroons were led by a game-high 36 points from Sydney Martin, as well as five each from Maggie Holt and Madeline Butcher. Brooklyn Thomas and Aubrey Daulton each scored four points, with Hannah Murray adding two and Savannah Heist adding one.
Somerset was led by 28 points from Jaelyn Dye, with Taya Mills also scoring in double figures with 12 off of the bench. Other scorers included Grace Bruner with four, Kate Bruner with three and Mackenzie Fisher with two.
The 47th District All-Season team was announced following the game as well. Representing Casey County was Chloe Dunn and Madison Chansler. Representing Rockcastle County was Keelee King, Karlee Smith and Talynne Shearer. Representing Somerset was Grace Bruner and Kate Bruner. Finally, representing Pulaski County was Sydney Martin, Aubrey Daulton, Maggie Holt and Madeline Butcher.
Both Pulaski County and Somerset will advance onto the 12th Region Tournament, with the draw for that tournament scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Pulaski County will be the hosting school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.