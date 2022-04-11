Somerset resident Toby Durham was named the state's high school football Outstanding Official of the Year by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. Durham officiates other sports, as well as football. Durham teaches and coaches tennis at Southwestern High School.
Toby Durham named Outstanding Football Official of the Year
