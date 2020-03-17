Today - Monday, March 16, 2020 - would have been the first day of spring sports for the local high school athletes.
Today would have been the day I heard the 'ping' of the aluminum bat after Pulaski County High School senior Konner Hargis drilled a line shot to centerfield.
Today would have been the day I walked into the dugout at Charlie Taylor Field to smell the freshly cut outfield grass as Briar Jumper coach Phil Grundy gather his team along the left-field foul for a pre-game pep talk.
Today would have been the day I showed up at the Pulaski County High School track to watch junior sprinter Maddy Dunn working out of the starting blocks.
Today would have been the day I went to the SHS Barnett Softball Field to watch Somerset High School sophomore field infield grounders off the freshly racked dirt.
Today would have been the day I watched Southwestern High School junior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwinn fire the bright yellow softball across home plate.
Today would have been the day I watched Pulaski County High School junior Riley Hull send a bullet to the right field fence at the Maroons Softball Stadium.
Today would have been the day I watched Somerset two-time state champion jumper Kendall Burgess work on her steps down the long jump runway at Joan Spurlock Track Complex.
Today would have been the day I watched first-year Warrior baseball coach Michael Gover talk to junior Tucker Howard before he took to the field.
Today would have been the day I watched Pulaski County High School junior tennis player Emma Calfee work on her backhand shot.
Today would have been the day I watched the Southwestern High School tennis doubles team of Max Brainard and Josh Carey trying to get back to the form that led them all the way to the KHSAA State Tournament last season.
Today would have been the day I watched Somerset High School junior infielder Cole Reynolds diving to field a hard hit ground ball.
Today would have been the day I got to watch Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden compete in her first KHSAA track meet of her career.
Today would have been the day I watched Somerset High School junior tennis player Charity Nickell return a deep shot in the corner of the baseline.
Today would have been the day I, and everyone else, got to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of outdoor spring sports.
However, as a safety precaution, we are all isolated indoors.
No softball fields, no tennis courts, no baseball fields, and no oval tracks.
I am counting down the days until I can get back outside in the spring air and get to watch the amazing sporting events that come with it.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
