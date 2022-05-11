Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends

steve luciano i AP Photo

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. When that actually happens is unclear, since Brady recently renounced his announced retirement and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Bucs.