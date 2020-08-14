BURNSIDE - Tommy Bailey led law enforcement vehicles around Lake Cumberland Speedway during open ceremonies last Saturday. Bailey would go on to win the Back The Blue 40 Wells & Sons Super Late Model A-Main, in honor of all current and former police officers.
Lake Cumberland Speedway will honor all first responders this Saturday with First Responders Night. Any First Responder will get Free grandstand admission! For more information go to lcspeedway.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.