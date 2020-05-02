Top Cross Country Runners of the past decade 

Sydnee Meadows (Somerset Christian 2013-2018) was a two-time Commonwealth journal Runner of the Year (2017 and 2018) and a three-time CJ All County Team member. Meadows finished out her prep career by winning her fourth straight Kentucky Christian Athletic Association individual state title. On top of that running feat, Meadows also placed third in the National Association Christian Athletes National Cross Country Championships for the third straight year. Meadows won her final KCAA state title with a 19:31 clocking over the 5,000-meter course.
In 2017, Meadows turned in the fasted female time in the county with a 5,000-meter clocking of 19:26 in the KTCCCA Meet of Champions, where she placed second. She also won the Glasgow Christian Warrior Run and the Trinity Titan Invitational. Meadows had runner-up finishes in the Lake Cumberland Runner Fall Invitational, the Corbin Invitational, the Run for the Bluegrass, the Somerset Christian Cougar Prowl, and the Moeller Primetime Invitational. In her nine races in the state of Kentucky, Meadows either placed first or second.
In her sophomore year, Meadows, who turned in a 5K best time of 20:18 this year, won the Somerset High School Invitational, placed second in the Cave Lake Classic and finished second in the Danville Christian Academy Invitational. In the six cross country meets Meadows competed in this past fall, she placed no worst than third place.
Lauren Smith (Pulaski County 2015-2020) has made three straight CJ All-County Team and just barely missed back-to-back Runner of Year awards, with a second place finish in voting both years. Smith missed her entire junior cross country season with an injury, and will hopefully get conclude her illustrious prep cross country career this upcoming fall.
In her sophomore season, Smith finished 29th in the KHSAA Class AAA state meet with a time of 20:44, and placed fourth in the regional championships with a time of 21:27.
As a freshman, Lauren Smith led the Lady Maroons this season with a best time of 19:44 for 5,000 meters. Smith had a fifth place finish in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships. Smith won the Southern Harrier Classic and finished runner-up in the Area 8 Meet at North Laurel.
As an eighth-grader, Lauren Smith basically skipped her middle school career and became one of the Lady Maroons' top varsity runners. Smith had two big invitational wins on the year, and three runner-up finishes. Smith, who turned in a best 5,000-meter time of 19:56 this season, won the CKC meet and was the top female runner at the Henry Clay Invitational. Smith also had runner-up finishes in the Pulaski Invitational, the Berea Invitational and the Southern Harrier.
Sam Smith (Pulaski County 2013-2016) won three straight Commonwealth Journal Cross country Runner of the Year awards from 2014 to 2016.
In his senior season, Smith had a 17th place finish in the KHSAA Class AAA state championship, and a Region 7 individual title. Smith turned in a season-best clocking of 16:13 for the 5,000-meter cross country distance. Smith had wins in the Region 7 meet and the CKC Conference Championships, and had three runner-up finishes this past season. Smith placed second in the Pulaski Invitational, second in the Berea Invitational, eighth in the Bluegrass Invitational and fourth in the Henry Clay Invitational.
In his junior season Sam Smith consistently kept his 5,000-meter times well below 17 minutes, and saved his best race for last with a personal best of 16:08 and a 12th place finish in the Class AAA KHSAA State Championships. Smith placed 12th in the state last year as well, but he knocked nearly 20 seconds of his time. Smith won the Cave Lake Fall Classic with a 16:29, won the Pulaski Invitational with a 16:41, and won the Central Kentucky Conference. Also, Smith finished second in the Class AAA Region 7 meet, placed third in the Henry Clay Invitational and placed 7th in the Franklin County Invitational.
During his sophomore season, Sam Smith came home in the 12th position in the Class AAA boys race at the state meet, earning him a spot on the All-State team. Smith's time in the 3.1-mile race was 16:28. Smith grabbed the runner-up spot at the Class AAA Region 7 Championship with a clocking of 16:42. Smith's biggest win came in his victory at the Meet Of Champions, as he won the boys varsity race in a time of 17:27. Smith also had second-place finishes in the Southern Harrier Classic and the Pulaski County Invitational.
Devin Mayfield (Pulaski County 2013-2018) was named to five straight Commonwealth journal Cross Country All-County Teams from 2013 to 2017.
In her junior season, Mayfield turned in a best 5K time this year of 21:10 and placed sixth in the Class AAA Region 7 championships. Mayfield had a third-place finish in the Southern Harrier Classic, and fourth place finishes in the Cave Lake Fall Classic and the Somerset High School Invitational.
Her sophomore season, Mayfield placed third in this year's Class AAA Region 7 meet. Mayfield, who turned in a best time of 20:15 for 5,000 meters this past season, won the Berea Invitational. Mayfield placed third in the Pulaski Invitational, fourth in the CKC meet, second in the Pulaski All-Comers, and third in the Henry Clay Invitational.
Her freshman year, Mayfield had a county-best 5,000-meter time of 20:04 in the 2015 fall campaign. Mayfield won the Cave Lake Fall Classic and placed second in the Pulaski Invitational. Mayfield placed fifth in the Class AAA Region 7 meet and placed ninth in the Bluegrass Invitational.
As an eighth-grader, Mayfield was top local finisher at state, finishing 38th with a time of 20:32. Mayfield crossed the line in the 3rd position at the regional meet, running the course in a time of 20:33. Mayfield defended her home course well at the Pulaski County Invitational, winning the race with a clocking of 21:38.
As a seventh-grader, Mayfield was the top local finisher at state meet, finishing in the 54th spot. The Lady Maroon middle schooler turned in a third place finish at the regional championship, a race that she finished in a time of 20:26. At the Lexington Catholic Invitational, Mayfield crossed the line in the 28th position with a time of 20:38.
Brennan Perkins (Pulaski County 2013-2016) was a four-time Commonwealth Journal Cross Country All-County Team selection.
In 2016, Perkins finished up his prep cross country career on a high note picking up two individual wins on the season in the Berea Invitational and the Pulaski All-Comers. Perkins, who had a best 5,000-meter time of 16:33 this season, had six top-5 finishes on the year. Perkins placed third in the Pulaski Invitational, second in the CKC, second in the Southern Harrier and fifth in the Henry Clay Invitational.
In his junior season, Perkins saved his best performance for last as he turned in a personal best of 16:23 for 5,000 meters in the KHSAA Class AAA State Championships, and finished in 20th place. Perkins placed third in Class AAA Region 7 meet, placed third in the Pulaski Invitational, placed second place in the Central Kentucky Conference meet, and placed sixth in the Wayne County Invitational.
As a sophomore, Perkins rounded out the top 50 finishers in the Class AAA state meet with a time of 17:15. Perkins finished 7th at region and 4th at the Pulaski County Invitational.
As a freshman, Brennan Perkins made a huge impact on a senior laden team. On the biggest stage of the year, Perkins finished 57th at the state meet with a 17:22 clocking. The Maroon freshman finished 11th at the regional championship the week before in Wayne County. Perkins won the freshman state title at the KTCCCA Meet of Champions with a time of 17:24.
Alyssa Hyden (Pulaski County 2011-2016) was the 2013 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runner of the Year and was selected to the CJ Cross Country Team four straight times.
As a sophomore, Alyssa Hyden finished 105th in the Class AAA girls race at the state meet with a time of 21:34. Hyden came home in the 9th position at region after having a 5th place finish at the Pulaski County Invitational. At the Southern Harrier Classic, Hyden claimed the runner-up spot with a clocking of 22:12.
As a freshman, Hyden, was the Commonwealth Journal's All-County Runner of the Year. Hyden won the regional championship race for the second year in a row after running a 19:51 against her Class AAA Region 7 counterparts. In the Class AAA girls race at the state meet, Hyden finished 62nd with a clocking of 20:53. The Lady Maroon freshman ran a 20:22 at the Lexington Catholic Invitational.
As an eighth grader, Alyssa Hyden was the 2012 Regional champion, as she dethroned Lincoln County's Alex Bunch by well over a minute. The eighth-grader's winning time was 19:53. Hyden swept the races at GE Field this season, as she won both the Southern Harrier Classic and the Pulaski County Invitational. Hyden also picked up a win at the GRC Coaches Classic.
As a seventh grader, Alyssa Hyden finished 35th at the State Meet with a clocking of 20:46, which made her the top local finisher at the race. Hyden was also named to the KTCCCA Academic All-State Team for her performance on and off the cross country course. The Pulaski County seventh-grader finished second at the Regional Meet with a clocking of 20:00. At the Pulaski County Invitational, Hyden took the runner-up spot with a time of 19:48.
Mason Blevins (Pulaski County 2010-2013) was the 2012 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runner of the Year and was a three-time CJ All-County runner.
In his senior season, Blevins was the runner-up at the regional meet, finishing second with a time of 16:44. In the Class AAA boys race at the state meet, Blevins crossed the line in the 26th position with a clocking of 16:56. Blevins' time at the Gatorland Run was 16:35, which was good enough for third place.
As a junior, Blevins was named the 2012 Runner of the Year for the first time in his running career. At the KHSAA State Cross Country Meet, Blevins was the top local runner in the Class AAA boys race, as he rounded the top 50. Blevins won the Class AAA Region 7 individual title. Blevins came away with two victories at the local meets, as he won both the Southern Harrier Classic and the Pulaski County Invitational.
During his sophomore season, Blevins finished 94th at the State Meet, while finishing 7th at Region with a clocking of 17:44. Blevins came home in the 49th spot at the Lexington Catholic Invitational, while finishing 6th in the Pulaski County Invitational and 8th in the Southern Harrier Classic.
Austin Adams (Somerset 2008-2011) was a three-time Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runner for the Year in three consecutive seasons from 2009 to 20011. Adams was named to the CJ All-County Team in four straight seasons.
In 2011, Adams split his cross country career with soccer his entire time in high school. Adams led the Jumpers to their fifth straight Class A Region 6 title, where he won his third straight individual region title with a clocking of 17:17. The following week, in the Class A boys race at the KHSAA State Cross Country Championship, Adams came home with a fifth place finish with a time of 17:00.
In his junior season, Adams had a fourth-place finish in the Class A Boys race of the KHSAA State Championship- with a personal best of 16:37. At season's end, Adams won back-to-back races. In the junior boys race at the KTCCCA Meet of Champions, the Somerset junior finished first with a clocking of 16:46. Adams captured his third straight individual region title by winning the Class A Region 6 boys race.
In 2009, Adams won his second individual regional title leading the Jumpers to a regional team title. Adams finished 29th in the Class A KHSAA State Championships with a 17:45 clocking. Adams had the sixth best finish in Class A among the underclassmen runners.
Somerset freshman Austin Adams failed to make the varsity team last season as a middle schooler. But on his first year on the Jumper varsity squad, Adams finished the season as the team's top runner. Adams claimed an individual regional crown and led his Jumpers to a regional team title. Adams finished in 46th place at the KHSAA State Meet.
Lauren Cornett (Somerset 2005-2010) was named to five straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Cross Country Teams. Cornett spent most of her time in the fall season on the soccer field, but she made a huge impact one her short time on the cross country course each season. Cornett was selected to both the Commonwealth Journal All-Decade Soccer and Cross Country Teams.
In 2010, Cornett concluded her prep running as the Lady Jumpers' top runner all season, while playing for the girls soccer team on the side. Cornett finished fourth at Region and 61st in the State meet.
In her junior year, Lauren Cornett doubled between two sports in the same season and excelled in both. Cornett won the Class A Region 6 individual title with a 21:55 clocking. Cornett finished 34th in the Class A KHSAA State Championship.
As a sophomore, Cornett peaked at precisely the right time as she ran her best race of the year in the KHSAA State Meet. Cornett finished in 20th place at State and turned in a time of 20:29.
As a freshman, Lauren Cornett spent most of her fall on the soccer field and garnered an all-county selection for her soccer skills. But Cornett shined on the short time she spent on the cross country course as well. Cornett finished in the top 20 of the Class A state meet with a 20:10 clocking, which was the fastest local female clocking in state meet times. Cornett finished fifth in the Class A Region 5 Championships.
As an eighth-grader, Lauren Cornett knocked a whopping two minutes off her time on G.E. Field with a 22:29 clocking in the Pulaski County Invitational and a 7th place finish. Cornett finished fifth in the Class A Region 5 meet and she placed 31st in the Class A state meet.
Emily Belwood (Southwestern 2007-2012) was named to five straight Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Teams from 2007 to 2011.
In her junior season, Belwood finished 13th at Region with a time of 22:00. Belwood finished eighth in the Southern Harrier Classic and second in the Roll Back the Entry Fee Invitational.
As a sophomore, Belwood finished seventh at the Regional meet, and followed that up with a 92nd place finish in the State meet. Belwood began the year with a third place showing at the Roll Back the Entry Fee Invitational. At the Southern Harrier Special, Belwood finished in the eighth position.
As a freshman, Belwood finished fifth in the Class AAA Region 7 Championship, finished 10th in the Pulaski Invitational, finished fourth in the Rollback Invitational and finished sixth in the Southern Harrier Special.
As an eighth grader, Belwood won both the Southern Harrier Invitational and the Pulaski Invitational. Belwood finished as the Regional runner-up.
After winning the KTCCCA Elementary state title the year prior, Emily Belwood made the move up from the elementary ranks to the varsity level in fine fashion as she consistently led the Lady Warriors. Emily Belwood finished second in the Class AAA Region 6 Championships with a 21:49 clocking. She ran a 20:42 in the state meet and finished in 79th place, and was the fourth ranked junior high runner in the Class AAA race. Belwood won the middle school race in the Pulaski County Invitational.
Paige Ingram (Pulaski County 2007-2012) was named to the Commonwealth Journal All-County Cross Country Team four time during a five-year period.
In her senior season, Ingram finished 11th at Region in a time of 22:10. The Lady Maroon senior came home with a seventh place finish at the GRC Coaches Classic in a time of 21:55. Ingram rounded out the top five in the Pulaski County Invitational, finishing with a clocking of 21:53.
In her sophomore season, Ingram was the Lady Maroons' number one runner for much of the season. Ingram finished sixth at Region with a time of 21:35
As a freshman, Paige Ingram led the Lady Maroons with a fourth place finish in the Class AAA Region 7 Championship. Ingram finished sixth in the Rollback Invitational, finished and 11th in the Pulaski invitational.
As an eighth-grader, Paige Ingram led the Lady Maroons on the 5,000-meter course. Ingram placed third in the Regional Meet with a 21:14 clocking, which helped the Lady Maroons win the Regional team title. Ingram led the Lady Maroons in the KHSAA State Meet with a 56th place finish and a 20:45 clocking.
Tiffany Russell (2008-2013) made three consecutive Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams from 2009 to 2011, despite missing her final two seasons with injuries. Russell also played soccer during the cross country season.
As a sophomore, Tiffany Russell juggled cross country with soccer. Russell came home in the 9th spot at the Regional Meet with a time of 21:32. Russell finished 72nd at the State Meet with a clocking of 21:29. At the Pulaski County Invitational, Russell finished 8th.
As a freshman, Russell concluded the season with a 70th place finish in the State meet, making her the top local finisher in the Class AAA girls race. At Region, Russell helped lead the Lady Warriors to a second straight region title by finishing in the fifth spot. Russell grabbed third place in the girls freshmen race at the Meet of Champions.
As an eighth-grader, Tiffany Russell competed in her first varsity season and seem to get faster as the year progressed. Russell finished sixth in the Class AAA Region 7 Championship and finished seventh in the Pulaski County Invitational.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.