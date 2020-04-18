Top female basketball players in the past decade

Over the past decade, we looked back at the best female basketball players in the county from the 2009-10 season to this past 2019-20 season and came up the Commonwealth Journal Girls Basketball All-Decade Team.
In making this list, over the past 10 years, it was quite obvious that the Southwestern High School girls basketball program dominated as they placed six players on the seven-person All-Decade Team.
The decade started off with the youngest of the two Fothergill sisters leading the way. Danay Fothergill (Southwestern High School 2006-2011) ushered in the decade by winning back-to-back Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year awards in 2010 and 2011. Fothergill averaged 22.3 points per game her senior year and left Southwestern with 2,478 points, which now ranks her second all-time. Fothergill averaged 26.8 points per game her junior year.
Brittany Warren (Pulaski County High School 2008-13) was named to the Commonwealth Journal Team for four straight seasons. Warren averaged 18.3 points per game her junior year wand was named the CJ Player of the Year in 2012. Warren led the county with a 22.0 scoring average her senior year. Warren finished as the Lady Maroons' second leading scorer with 1,930 career points.
Addison Corder (Southwestern 2010- 2015) was selected to the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team for five consecutive years. Corder won two CJ Player of the Year awards in 2015 and 2013. Corder won the top honor as a sophomore in 2013 with a 19.6 scoring average. Corder is the Lady Warriors' all-time scoring leader with 2,529 points.
Destiny Molden (Southwestern 2010-2015) was selected to four consecutive Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams through the decade. Molden averaged in double figures in four consecutive seasons. For her career, Molden scored 1,623 points and ranks sixth all-time in career points for the Lady Warriors.
Samantha Fitzgerald (Southwestern 2011-2016) was named to the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team for four seasons (2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016). Fitzgerald was named the CJ Player of the Year in 2016 after leading the country with a 14.8 scoring average. Fitzgerald scored a career total of 1,731 points and had a program best 971 rebounds.
Regi Cundiff (Southwestern 2015- 2020) was named to four consecutive Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams. Cundiff was named the CJ Player of the Year twice (2020 and 2018). Cundiff averaged in double figures for four consecutive seasons with her best scoring average of 14.4 of during her junior season. For her career, Cundiff scored 1,824 points and had 785 rebounds.
Kennedy Harris (Southwestern 2015-2020) was named to the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team for four consecutive seasons. Harris scored in double figures in all five of those seasons, and is the Lady Warriors' fourth all-time leading scorer. For her career, Harris scored 1,733 points, started in 154 straight games, and hit 290 three-pointers.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.