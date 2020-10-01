Top-ranked Somerset host Hazard on Pink Out Night

Tonight, the Somerset Briar Jumpers are back at William Clark Field where they will take on the Hazard Bulldogs.
Last season when these two teams met, the Briar Jumpers won 21-9 in Hazard. The Bulldogs gave Somerset a good game on their home field, but could not keep up on the scoreboard.
So far this season, Hazard is struggling at 0-3 with close losses to Floyd Central, and Danville and a 54-0 blowout loss last Friday night against the Paintsville Tigers.
The Bulldogs are certainly not a team you would want to write off through. They have senior quarterback Garrett Miller who threw for well over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 24-21 loss against Floyd Central, and the 27-15 loss against Danville.
Miller spreads the ball around to a number of different names including junior Andrew Ford, sophomore Max Johnson, sophomore Hank Pelfrey, and junior Tyson Turner.
Turner is also the Bulldogs leading rusher through the first three weeks with over 100 yards and a touchdown in their season opener and decent performances in weeks two and three as well.
Hazards weaknesses so far have been their turnovers and general inconsistences in their passing offense, and their play on defense.
Through three games, Miller has thrown 4 interceptions, and at times their passing game has seemed rather inconsistent. However, when Miller is on he can easily work the ball downfield through the air to multiple different receivers.
Hazard's biggest issue has been on defense, especially run defense. Their passing defense has not looked too, bad but in three weeks they have given up 670 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
This will be a huge advantage for the Jumpers coming into this matchup as they have 769 total rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns in their first three games.
Junior running back Chase Doan, duel threat senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron, sophomores Guy Bailey, and Jerrod Smith, and senior Mikey Garland are they key factors to winning tonight as they are the primary runners for Somerset. Especially, leading rusher Doan, and Sheron.
The Bulldogs have also not seen a passing attack like the Jumper's have either. Between Sheron, and his primary weapons including senior Kade Grundy, senior Ricky Gilmore, junior Gavin Stevens, and multiple others, Somerset has a lethal offense.
One concern is that Grundy is working through an ankle injury and will be a game time decision. Grundy is Somerset's top receiving threat, but the Jumpers have a number of different names that could step up and contribute in his absence.
Another major mismatch is that the Jumper defense is a very stout defense to face. They are averaging 10 points per game allowed through three games.
If the Jumpers play to their potential on both offense, and defense, this game could get ugly fast.
However, Somerset has yet to improve their issues with penalties this season. This is something that head coach Robbie Lucas has talked about every week. This week when asked about the main focuses Lucas said "Focus has been on us. We have to eliminate senseless penalties. More cohesion and communication amongst our three units. Improving tackling efficiency."
These are the same problems Lucas has talked about every week this season so far. This is something Somerset looks to improve on moving forward.
These same things were addressed when asked what Lucas would like to see executed tonight. "Communication, effort, better tackling, and eliminate penalties." said coach Lucas.
With Somerset at a clear advantage over Hazard, they look to go into district play undefeated. The biggest matchup of the season so far will take place next week when they face off with their District 4 rivals, the Danville Admirals in Danville. That game will be one of Somerset's biggest tests this season.
