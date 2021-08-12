Tori Robertson, Kate Bruner earn hat tricks in Somerset win

STEARNS - With the Lady Jumpers' 2020 leading scorer Grace Bruner not playing on Tuesday, her twin sister Kate Bruner took up the slack with a hat trick in the Lady Jumpers' 10-0 drubbing of McCreary Central High School.
Both Lady Jumpers junior Kate Bruner and freshman Tori Robertson recorded hat tricks with three goals each. Junior Jolie May and freshman Isabella MKenzie scored two goals each in the Lady Jumpers' season-opening win.
Somerset (1-0) will host Knox Central High School on Saturday at Clara Morrow Field.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
