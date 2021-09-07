Tori Smith returns to line-up in shutout win

"I believe she enjoys cheering her teammates on as much as she loves to play... She has set the standard high for what it means to be a great teammate and leader." These are the words of Lady Jumpers' head coach Rachel Lange, talking about star senior Tori Smith. Tuesday night at the Briar Patch was Smith's first game of the season after breaking her ankle in the off-season, and the fans were ready for her comeback.
Smith saw her squad welcome in the visiting Lady Rebels of Casey County, a team still looking for their identity early in the season. Although the Lady Rebels brought their A-game early through the first set and midway through the second set, eventually the Jumpers were able to swing all momentum in their favor, sweeping the Lady Rebels in a 3-0 victory (25-11, 25-21, 25-13).
The first set got out to a competitive start with the score being 9-8 early in favor of the home-standing Lady Jumpers. Early highlights included beautiful kills from Mckayla Waters, Lain Prather, and Bethanie Hampton. After that point, however, the first set was all Lady Jumpers, as Somerset scored 16 of the final 19 points to win the first set in dominating fashion. Highlights during this insane run included kills from Emily Ford, Areli Vela-Alvarez (2 straight), and Kyndell Fisher, 2 aces from Madison King, and a great dig to score a point by Hampton. Casey County hit the ball into the net to give Somerset the game winning point and making set 1's final score 25-11.
Set 2 was beginning to shape up just like the 1st set, as the two teams traded blows back and forth with the score being tied 15-15 midway through the set. Highlights of the first half of the set included a run of kills from Vela-Alvarez and Abby Ford (2), a block and a kill back to back by Waters (who may I add seemed to nearly jump out of the gym on her block point), a kill from Hampton, and then a kill by Ella Lancaster that was preceded by an absolutely insane dig by Smith, who showed that her ankle injury was firmly behind her at this point in the game.
However, the Lady Rebels then proceeded to go on a 6-0 run led by 3 straight aces from Rael Gerther. Then, when all hope seemed lost, the Lady Jumpers came alive, scoring the next 10 points via kills from Waters (2) and A. Ford, and 4 massive aces from Vela-Alvarez. The Rebels then proceeded to have an error on game point, awarding the 2nd set to Somerset by a score of 25-21.
All the momentum was firmly in the Lady Jumpers' corner at this point, with Somerset looking to close out the game in dominating fashion. The Jumpers looked in perfect form throughout the set, racing out to a 22-5 lead thanks to phenomenal play from several players; Waters with 2 kills and an ace, Prather with 2 kills, Abby Ford with a kill, Emily Ford with an ace, Vela-Alvarez with 4 kills, Emme Goforth with a kill, and King with 3 aces.
The Lady Rebels looked to be down and out, until they went on a 8-2 run to gather some semblance of hope in the 3rd set, led by a stellar kill-block-kill combo from Chloe Dunn. It wasn't meant to be for the Rebels, however, as the Jumpers shut the door on any hope of a comeback, winning the 3rd set (and the game with it) 25-13 off of a kill from A. Ford.
The crowd at the Briar Patch, and in particular the student section, did not disappoint, obviously ready for the return of their star player. With the return of Smith, the Lady Jumpers have a real shot at winning some major trophies at the end of the season. The Lady Jumpers return to action on Thursday, Sept. 9, traveling to North Laurel High School to start a six-game road stint.
