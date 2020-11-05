Track star Kendall Burgess commits to Notre Dame

Somerset High School senior track star Kendall Burgess committed to the University of Notre Dame this week.
Burgess, the defending long jump and triple jump Kentucky high school state champion, stated in a social media post, "I am beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame. I am so thankful that God has given me this opportunity and I wouldn't be where I am without his blessings. I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process. To my family and coaches, thank you for pushing me to be the best I can be and for helping make this dream a reality. Go Irish!"
Despite missing her high school track season her junior year, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Burgess won KHSAA state titles in the long jump and triple jump during her sophomore season in 2019, and placed state runner-up in the 100 meters and 200 meters. Burgess also won a pair of state indoor titles in the long jump and the triple jump.
During the pandemic shutdown, Burgess' won a national long jump title by winning the NSAF x AthleticNET Virtual Nationals track championships. Burgess' national-title winning distance was nearly nine inches better than her nearest competitor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.