Trae Harmon named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Trae Harmon

University of Kentucky sophomore Trae Harmon hit his first collegiate homer in his first start as a Wildcat. The former Somerset High School DH went 2-for-4 on the day and drove in three runs. In his second at bat of the game, Harmon delivered a moonshot to left field that landed in the shadows of the three oversized flags fluttering above the trees.

