University of Kentucky sophomore Trae Harmon hit his first collegiate homer in his first start as a Wildcat. The former Somerset High School DH went 2-for-4 on the day and drove in three runs. In his second at bat of the game, Harmon delivered a moonshot to left field that landed in the shadows of the three oversized flags fluttering above the trees.
featured
Trae Harmon named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Juanita Frances Vaught, 91, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are pending and will be announces later. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Frances Vaught.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former SHS athlete dies in Woodford County wreck
- Three arrested on drug charges
- Constable signs creating stir
- City to purchase Cundiff Square for $1 million
- Former SHS standout athlete killed in car wreck
- Horse taking over the course: Waitsboro Hills golf course to be site of bourbon distillery
- Pulaski County Police Department green-lit by the state
- Pollo Feliz is the happiest chicken place in town
- Ben Roberts takes over as Somerset Country Club Golf Pro Shop manager
- Horse Soldier Bourbon buys Waitsboro Hills Golf Course
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.