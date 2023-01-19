LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — You know your team is in trouble when the opposing players are talking trash to you. That’s what happened to Louisville coach Kenny Payne during Pittsburgh’s 75-54 romp past his Cardinals Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
Midway through the second half, Pitt’s hottest shooter, graduate guard Greg Elliott, squared up for a wide open 3-pointer on the left wing in front of the Louisville bench while Payne yelled at one of his players to apply some defense. “Get over here. You’ve got to get over here!”
Elliott promptly drilled a 3-pointer, one of the five he hit en route to a game-high 23 points. But he wasn’t finished. As Elliott turned and ran down the court, he informed Payne: “He’s not here coach. He’s too late.”
That was pretty much the way it went for the Cards (2-17, 0-8) most of the evening as their season over the brink continued with their eighth straight loss, five of them by double digits. Nevertheless, Payne enjoyed Elliott’s remark in a way.
“That guy started talking trash to me and I like that,” Payne said. “(Pitt) has fighters. They were the predators, we were the prey. I want our guys to be aggressive like that.”
The game unfolded like so many others this season. U of L traded blows with the Panthers early, but couldn’t maintain it. Pitt’s predators took the game by the throat with a 19-2 run that included five treys and turned a 14-10 deficit into a 29-16 lead. The Cards closed to 37-28 at halftime and were within 39-33 in the opening minutes of the second half, but then Pitt pulled away again.
“I think our intensity was real high at the start,” Jae’Lyn Withers said. “We were locked in. Then they started hitting a bunch of threes and it wavered. We didn’t really fight back as much as we needed to.”
Does this sound familiar? U of L committed 17 turnovers that Pitt converted into 25 points. The Panthers outscored the Cards 42-14 from behind the arc, hitting 14-of-34 to 5-of-20, and outshot them overall, 49.1 percent to 33.9. U of L managed just six assists on 19 field goals. Give Roosevelt Wheeler the game ball — he had the only assist by a player other than El Ellis, who also scored 19 points.
JJ Traynor came off the bench to score 14, but the numbers for his teammates, other than Ellis, were ugly. Take away Ellis’ 6-of-13 from the field and the other four starters were a meager 5-of-27 for 18.5 percent.
Pitt coach Jeff Caple said he was nervous about the game because he felt the Cards had battled in the games he had watched. As he walked off the court afterwards, Caple offered words of encouragement to Payne, who he called a friend, and assistant coach Nolan Smith, a former Duke assistant who he has known for years.
“I just told them to stay positive and fight,” Caple said. “You know, try to create the culture you want. Look, when you take over these jobs, man, it’s hard. Any job, but especially in this league and especially if you take over something that was broken. I know Kenny is a good coach and I know he has a good coaching staff. But those guys went through a lot last year and that can be hard on your psyche, on your competence. You’re trying to change habits. Last year when we played them the second time up at our place, I thought that group had quit. I haven’t seen that this year, even with all the challenges they’ve had.”
The Cards will have a week to continue trying to fix their many problems before going on the road twice next week — at Boston College and Notre Dame, two games that look to be realistic chances for U of L to sneak into the win column in the ACC. The Eagles are 8-11 and 2-6, the Irish 9-10 and 1-7.
