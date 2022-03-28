Trevor Hansen, Nathanael Turner blow past Shamrock Shuffle field

BURNSIDE – The Shamrock Shuffle was scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 12th. Due to a large amount of snow on race morning, the event was postponed for two weeks to allow for a safe event.
This past Saturday, even though the sun was shining bright in Burnside, runners and walkers would have to battle the wind blowing 21 miles per hour in the 5K run and walk event. Despite the gusty winds, there were 285 individuals that crossed the finish line in the tenth annual event.
It was a youth movement at the front, as the average age of the top five finishers was 17.4 years old. Trevor Hansen edged Nathanael Turner by a second to take home the top finish in the race. Hansen’s winning time was 18:02.
Caleb Perrin came home in the third spot with a clocking of 23:53 while Kaleb Baird finished fourth. Jackson Winburn rounded out the top five.
Brandi Thomas was the top female finisher of the race, finishing 16th overall with a time of 23:53. Elizabeth Degan and Callista Shook were second and third in the female division, respectively.
In the team standings, Phoenix Racing grabbed the top spot with 52 points. Southwestern Cross Country (110 points) and Scrambled Legs (208 points) were second and third in the team standings, respectively.
The Shamrock Shuffle was the second race of the year on the schedule for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered By Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. After taking the month of April off, the series will make its return on May 7th with the running of the Superheroes 5K.
