Southwestern High School senior Trevor Hansen signed to run track and cross country at Campbellsville University. Hansen was named to two straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Cross Country Teams. This past fall, Hansen turned in a 5,000-meter personal best of 16:59 in his runner-up performance in the Southwestern All-Comers. Hansen placed fifth in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships. Hansen recorded runner-up finishes in the Cave Lake Fall Classic and the Southwestern All Comers. On hand for Trevor Hansen's signing to Campbellsville was, front row from left, Jamie Hansen, Trevor Hansen, Shane Hansen, and Sidney Hansen; back row from left, Gerald Brinson, Brady Hansen, Corbin Harris, and Alec Wooldridge.
Trevor Hansen signs with Campbellsville University
