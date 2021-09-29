Triple Crown Wrestling returned to the Somerset Falls Mini-Golf Course on Saturday Night, where they presented 6 matches worth of excitement and athleticism for the live crowd (the event was also taped to air at a later date on their official Facebook page I believe).
In a dark match before the official first match of the night, Cosmic Neptune took on fan favorite Shelby Gummybear Mclovins! Neptune demanded Gummybear's entrance music be played again, and while dancing to the song, was hit with a spear by Gummybear, and that's all she wrote, as Gummybear won in a squash in less than 10 seconds.
Match 1: A #1 contender Battle Royale, where the winner would receive a future shot at the TCW Championship. In rather dominating fashion, Fiji Wildman won the contest by last eliminating Rage Adams. As a fan of professional wrestling at large, Wildman could definitely be going places, as he has a very powerful Samoan Drop move. Wildman now has a future opportunity at the TCW Championship, and whoever is champion when he decides to cash in the opportunity, better be scared!
Match 2: "Next Level" Dewayne Davis vs "Blue Collar" James Caney. An absolute banger of a match. Dewayne Davis definitely has a sense of great heel charisma about him, and this wouldn't be the last time he was seen on the night. The fan favorite Caney won the match via a Clothesline/Lariat.
Match 3: "Insane" John Strange vs Tim Starr (C) for the All-American Championship. This was a rematch that was setup when Strange attacked Starr and put him out of action, also taking possession of the belt. The animosity was at an all-time high here, as the ring just couldn't contain the two bitter rivals. They eventually fought to a double count-out draw. After the match, Strange struck the owner of TCW and was suspended for 4 weeks. After he was cleared from ringside, Dewayne Davis came back out and attacked Tim Starr, saying that he was coming for his championship.
Match 4: "Savage" Kyle Hawk vs "Alphawolf" Brandon Wolfe. The defacto Match of the Night. These 2 men left everything they had out in the ring on this night. After multiple near falls and Wolfe coming extremely close to beating Hawk, Hawk trapped him in a reverse figure four leglock submission. After wrenching back on the leg, and beginning to repeatedly stomp on Wolfe's back at the same time, Wolfe had no choice but to tap out! Hawk officially won the match, but I believe the true winners were the fans, as they witnessed 2 potential future superstars battling their hearts out!
Match 5: Tyler Logan Vs Marty Clay. A pretty basic warm up match before the main event of the evening. The ending came when Clay hit Logan with a standing Sliced Bread Number 2 to get the pinfall! Both competitors shook hands after the match in a great show of respect.
Match 6: The Main Event of the evening. A rematch of their epic encounter at Thunder Over the Island. It was "Lifeguard" Izzy Vaden challenging Cameron J Walker for his TCW Heavyweight Championship. After a back and forth contest that saw Vaden come within milliseconds of becoming the 2nd ever TCW Heavyweight Champion, Walker was able to land the Killswitch (backwards facebuster) for the 3-count and thus retained his TCW championship. Wildman was at ringside watching the match and had a stare down with Walker to end the evening. If I'm Walker, I would be terrified! It looks like they are teasing that match to headline an upcoming show, and what a match that will be!
Overall, this was a great show from top to bottom, especially as my first taste of TCW action! I highly recommend you go catch a show sometime, as you will not be disappointed! The next TCW show will be a joint venture, as they will team up with Ultimate Championship Wrestling, as well as stars from the USWF, on October 9th for "Invasion of the Bodyslammers," which will be located in Monticello, KY at 90 Airport Road. Doors will open that night at 6:15 PM and bell time will be 7:05 PM.
