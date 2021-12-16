FERGUSON – Triple Crown Wrestling presents, A Blue Collar Christmas, featuring Blue Collar James Caney in the Main Event with Triple Crown Wrestlings World Heavyweight Champion, Cameron J. Walker.
Match 1: ‘Savage’ Kyle Hawk vs. Killbilly Evil Nate. This match got the fans on fire. Killbilly Evil Nate enters the ring with his oversized chainsaw, riveting the fans. However, Hawk wins with a rollup pinfall. Referee: Christopher St. John
Match 2: Fiji Wildman w/Lady Inferno vs. Tyler Logan. Logan wins by DQ when Fiji Wildman refuses to release a choke hold. Referee: Christopher St. John
Match 3: Five-Man Scramble: Adrian Alexander, Marty Clay, Dominick McVay, AJ Daniels, and Izzy Vaden. A lot of high-flying action in this match with Dominick McVay pinning Adrian Alexander. Referee: Christopher St. John
Match 4: For the Triple Crown Wrestling All-American Championship: DeWayne Davis (C) vs. Visa Con Deli. Champion DeWayne Davis retains the All-American Championship via pinfall. Referee: Doyle Phelps
Match 5: Six-Man Tag-Team Match: Cypher Code (Jeremiah L. Brake and Christopher Alexander Matthews) and Blackjack Roberts vs. Joker Jones/Tim Starr/ Braddock. The team of Jones/Starr/Braddock won via triple pinfall.* After the match Cypher Code/Roberts attacked Jones/Starr/Braddock. Referee: Christopher St. John. *The official record recognizes Jones pinning Jeremiah L. Brake of Cypher Code
Main Event: For the Triple Crown Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship: Cameron J. Walker (C) vs. ‘Blue Collar’ James Caney. After the referee is incapacitated, the Champion resorts to using a chain in order to gain the upper-hand on James Caney. Cameron J. Walker retains the TCW World Championship via pinfall. Referee: Doyle Phelps. After the match Fiji Wildman and Lady Inferno comes out and Fiji spears Caney leaving the fans wondering why.
Will all the questions be answered Jan. 1, 2022 when TCW returns to the Old Ferguson Gym?
