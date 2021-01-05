Tristan Cox, Braedon Sloan named to the All-BluegrassPreps.com Football Team

Three local players were named to the statewide All-BluegrassPreps.com Football Team. On Tuesday, BluegrassPreps.com announced their18th Annual All-BluegrassPreps.com Football Team.
Each year, BluegrassPreps.com honors the state's top 36 players. The All-BluegrassPreps.com football team honors the 12 best offensive and 12 best defensive players. Unique to the All-BluegrassPreps.com football team is the special recognition of 12 additional players. These players have demonstrated the exceptional athletic ability that embodies the spirit of high school football.
Pulaski County High School senior linebacker Tristan Cox was named to the BluegrassPreps.com Defensive Team, while Wayne County High School senior running back Braedon Sloan was named to the BluegrassPreps.com Offensive Team. Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was named as an Athlete on the BluegrassPreps.com football team.
Pulaski County High School linebacker Tristan Cox, a Purdue University signee, led the Maroons with 123 tackles this past season and seven takedowns for losses. Cox had an interception and forced a fumble. Cox also rushed for 199 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Over the past four seasons, Cox has been a huge force on both sides of the football. For his career, Cox has made 331 tackles, rushed for 2,276 yards, and scored 55 touchdowns. Cox was a All-State first-team selection in 2019.
Wayne County High School senior Braedon Sloan, a Eastern Kentucky University signee, is the Cardinals' all-time leading rusher with a career total of 5,768 yards, which surpassed his father James Sloan's previous career mark set in 1990.
This season, Sloan led the entire state of Kentucky with 1,607 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns.
In 2019, Sloan set two state records - Most points scored in a season with 336 and most touchdowns scored in a season with 56. Also in 2019, Sloan rushed for 2,804 yards and was named first-team All-State.
Somerset High School senior Kaiya Sheron, a University of Kentucky signee, completed 111 passes for 2,016 yards and threw 15 touchdown passes. Sheron also rushed for 465 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.
Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020). Sheron was also named as the 2019 Class 2A state championship game MVP after leading the Briar Jumpers to the 2019 Class 2A state title.
Both Braedon Sloan and Kaiya Sheron were among 14 players listed on the BluegrassPreps.com 2020 Mr. Football Watchlist. Beechwood quarterback Cam Hergott was named as the BluegrassPreps.com Mr. Football.
OFFENSE
QB - Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; RB - Braedon Sloan, Wayne County; RB - La'Vell Wright, North Hardin; OL - Grant Bingham, Johnson Central; OL - Evan Brown, St. Xavier; OL - Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass; OL - Justin Millay, Owensboro; OL - Alex Moore, Trinity; TE - Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green; WR - Fred Farrier II, Franklin County; WR - Reece Jesse, Hopkinsville; and K/P - Jackson Smith, Boyle County.
DEFENSE
DL - Selah Brown, Male; DL - Alton Jefferson, Trinity; DL - Malachi Lawrence, Manual; DL - Phillip Peiffer, Franklin County; LB - Tristan Cox, Pulaski County; LB - Jack Dingle, Trinity; LB - Michael Lunz II, North Hardin; LB - Branden Stearman, Trinity; DB - Jordan Lovett, North Hardin; DB - Eli Blakey, Manual; DB - Jantzen Dunn, South Warren; and DB - Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass
ATHLETES
Vinny Anthony, Male; Xavier Brown, Lexington Christian Academy; Leetavious Cline, West Carter; Isaac Dixon, Belfry; Dane Key, Frederick Douglass; Will McDaniel, Boyle County; Jawaun Northington, Manual; Kalib Perry, Great Crossing; Keontae Pittman, Ashland; Dylan Preston, Johnson Central; Kaiya Sheron, Somerset; and Camden Williams, Elizabethtown
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Love, Ashland
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.