Tristan Cox commits to Purdue University

Pulaski County High School standout Tristan Cox committed to play his college football at Purdue University.
On Wednesday night, Cox posted on his Twitter account, "After much prayer an consideration, I have decided to commit to Purdue University.
Pulaski County High School junior linebacker Tristan Cox was named All-State First Team as a defensive linebacker. Cox dominated play for the Maroons this past season as both a defensive linebacker and an offensive running back. Cox made 94 tackles with 20 for losses. Cox also rushed for 509 yards and scored 8 touchdowns.
Over the past three seasons, P Cox has been the Maroons' leading offensive scorer.
In 2018 as a sophomore running back, Cox scored 132 points on 19 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores - which was almost double the scoring production of any of his other Maroons teammates. Cox also led the Maroons in scoring his freshman year with 66 points.
However midway through his sophomore season, Pulaski County High School football coach Johnny Hines - and his staff - moved Cox to the defensive linebacker position, where he thrived as well. Cox was Pulaski County's second leading tackler with 106 takedowns.
"We moved Tristan Cox to linebacker last year for the first time," Hines stated. "He played some linebacker when he was in middle school and younger, but he has been a running back all the way through his early career as a young player. He is a very good running back as well, and we had to utilize him there even though his best position, and down the road at the college level, is at the linebacker position."
