Tristan Cox named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Pulaski County High School junior running back Tristan Cox scored five touchdowns in the Maroons’ win over North Laurel. Cox rushed for 94 yards with 3 touchdowns, and had six catches for 59 yards with two more touchdowns.
Edith "Ede" M. (nee: Hartman) Hope, age 74, formally of Parsippany, NJ, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Paterson, raised in Ridgewood, Ede was a Senior Officer of Newton Trust Company before moving to Somerset, KY. Ede was the loving mother of Kim Luyke and her wife Madelene Albinelli…
Sue L. Baker-Woodall, 75, of Stanford, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Ephraim-McDowell Medical Hospital, Danville. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
