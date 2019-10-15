Tristan Cox named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Tristan Cox

Pulaski County High School junior running back Tristan Cox scored five touchdowns in the Maroons' win over North Laurel. Cox rushed for 94 yards with 3 touchdowns, and had six catches for 59 yards with two more touchdowns.

