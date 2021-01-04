Tristan Cox named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Tristan Cox

Pulaski County High School senior Tristan Cox was named first team All-State for the second straight year. The Purdue University signee was also named the Class 5A District 8 Player of the Year. Cox led the Maroons in tackles his senior year with 126 and was still counted on in clutch moments on offense for eight touchdowns, including the game winner in the final moments against rival Southwestern during the regular season.