Tristan Cox named CJ Football Player of the Year

With the 2020 high school football season behind us, it is now time for the Commonwealth Journal to announce its annual All-County Football Team.
The 2020 Commonwealth Journal All-County Football Team top honor goes to Pulaski County senior linebacker Tristan Cox, who was awarded the Player of the Year award.
Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Southwestern High School senior defensive end Dylan Asher was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Pulaski County High School linebacker Tristan Cox, a Purdue University signee, led the Maroons with 123 tackles this past season and seven takedowns for losses. Cox had an interception and forced a fumble. Cox also rushed for 199 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Over the past four seasons, Cox has been a huge force on both sides of the football. For his career, Cox has made 331 tackles, rushed for 2,276 yards, and scored 55 touchdowns.
Cox was an All-State first-team selection in 2019 and 2020. Cox was named to four straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
Somerset High School senior Kaiya Sheron, a University of Kentucky signee, completed 111 passes for 2,016 yards and threw 15 touchdown passes. Sheron also rushed for 465 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.
Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020). Sheron was also named as the 2019 Class 2A state championship game MVP after leading the Briar Jumpers to the 2019 Class 2A state title.
Sheron was the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and was a 2020 second team All-State selection. Sheron was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams
Southwestern High School senior Dylan Asher (DL) was a terror for the opposition's offensive lines, as he was constantly breaking into his opponent's offensive backfield. Absher forced three fumbles, had one fumble recovery, and collected 71 tackles. Asher made 18 tackles for losses and had three quarterback sacks.
Asher was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
OFFENSE
Pulaski County High School junior Drew Polston (QB) completed 122 passes for 1,321 yards with 12 passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs. Polston was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
Somerset High School junior Chase Doan (RB) carried the ball 116 timers for 773 yards with nine touchdowns. Doan also caught 26 passes for 308 yards. Doan was named to his third straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Team.
Southwestern High School junior Giddeon Brainard (RB) rushed for 822 yards, scored 16 touchdowns, forced a fumble and made 54 tackles. Brainard was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
Southwestern High School junior Tanner Wright (RB) rushed for 1,346 yards, scored 14 touchdowns, had an interception and made 16 tackles. Wright was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams..
Pulaski County High School sophomore Barek Williams (WR) caught 86 passes for 868 yards with nine touchdowns. Williams was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and All-State Honorable Mention.
Pulaski County High School senior Jacob Shepherd (WR) caught 45 passes for 507 yards and scored two touchdowns. Shepherd was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection. Shepherd has been named to two Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams.
Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy (WR) caught 33 passes for 670 yards with five touchdowns. On defense, Grundy made nine tackles and an interception. Grundy was named All-State Honorable Mention and was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams.
Somerset High School junior Gavin Stevens (WR) caught 24 passes for 552 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Southwestern High School junior Maddox Mink (OL) had two fumble recoveries, and made 48 tackles. Mink was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection.
Somerset High School senior Drew Johnson (OL) has been the Briar Jumpers starting center for the past four years, and played a huge role in Somerset's powerful offense over those four seasons. Johnson was named All-State Honorable Mention and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
Somerset High School senior Justin Simmons (OL) helped anchor the powerful Briar Jumpers' offensive line that aided over 4,000 total offensive yardage in 2020.
Pulaski County High School junior Carter Kring (OL) helped anchor the powerful Maroons' offensive line that help amass nearly 4,000 total offensive yardage in 2020.
Southwestern High School junior John Poe (OL) was part of a strong Warriors' offensive line that helped net over 4,300 total offensive yardage in 2020.
Pulaski County junior Logan Corson (K) made 33 of his attempted point after kicks for a made percentage of 91.7. Corson averaged 3.3 PATs per game.
Southwestern High School junior Maison Hibbard (Utility) caught 15 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Hibbard had two interceptions, and completed 15 passes for 154 yards. Hibbard was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection.
Pulaski County High School senior Kaleb Adams (Special Teams) made 60 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. Adams was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
DEFENSE
Pulaski County High School junior Aiden Wesley (DL) made 44 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. Wesley was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection.
Somerset High School senior Dyllan Keith (DL) made 71 tackles with nine for losses, and forced a defensive safety.
Southwestern High School senior Cody Harmon (DL) caught three passes for 51 yards, forced two fumbles, and made 67 tackles. Harmon was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and All-State Honorable Mention.
Pulaski County High School junior Ryun Dye (DL) had 43 tackles and a QB sack.
Somerset High School senior Tyler Harvey (DL) made 44 tackles, eight for losses, two QB sacks and one forced fumble.
Pulaski County High junior Christian Slavey (DL) made 51 tackles, seven for losses and four quarterback sacks. Slavey forced three fumbles and made an interception.
Southwestern High School senior Rowan Pennington (LB) recovered three fumbles, had an interception, and made 95 tackles. Pennington was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
Southwestern High senior Connor Crisp (LB) rushed for 655 yards, scored seven rushing touchdowns and one reception TD, and made 47 tackles. Crisp was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection.
Somerset High School senior Brandon Jones (LB) made 47 tackles with 13 for losses. Jones had three quarterback sacks, forced a fumble and had an interception.
Pulaski County High School junior Layton Abbott (LB) made 111 tackles and had an interception. Abbott was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection.
Pulaski County High School junior Jerricho Dixon (LB) had a team-high three interceptions, made 61 tackles with three for losses. Dixon also had a fumble recovery.
Somerset High School senior Mikey Garland (LB) rushed for 152 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns. Garland led the Briar Jumpers with 74 tackles, 17 tackles for losses, one forced fumble, an interception, and four fumble recoveries. Garland was named All-State Honorable Mention and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
Southwestern High School senior Ian Ware (DB) caught 14 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown. Ian Ware had 34 tackles and had three interceptions. Ware was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection and has been named to two Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Cody Nichols (DB) forced two fumbles, had 107 tackles and made two interceptions. Nichols was a Class 5A District 8 All-District selection.
Somerset High School senior Ricky Gilmore (DB) made 18 tackles with one for a loss.
Southwestern High School senior Josh Walden (DB) made 25 tackles with one for a loss. Walden had two interceptions and forced a fumble.
