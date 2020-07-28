Tristan Cox named to scoutSMART High School Football America Preseason Academic All-American Watch List

Pulaski County High School linebacker Tristan Cox is the latest student-athlete to be named to the scoutSMART® High School Football America Preseason Academic All-American Watch List. Cox, who has given his verbal commitment to Purdue University and will be an early enrollee, carries a 3.5 GPA.
Cox, a four-year starter, is known for his versatility. Last season, Cox, who will play linebacker in college, made 94 tackles, but also ran for 509 yards with eight touchdowns. Twenty of Cox’s tackles were for loss. He was named first-team All-State as a junior.
scoutSMART uses its proprietary system that gives high school football student-athletes a scoutSMART FIT Score that analyzes a players’ stats, on-field skills and academics. scoutSMART then provides the information to college football coaches, at all-levels, around the nation.
Over the past three seasons, Cox has been the Maroons' leading offensive scorer.
In 2018 as a sophomore running back, Cox scored 132 points on 19 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores - which was almost double the scoring production of any of his other Maroons teammates. Cox also led the Maroons in scoring his freshman year with 66 points.
However midway through his sophomore season, Pulaski County High School football coach Johnny Hines - and his staff - moved Cox to the defensive linebacker position, where he thrived as well. Cox was Pulaski County's second leading tackler with 106 takedowns.
"We moved Tristan Cox to linebacker last year for the first time," Hines stated. "He played some linebacker when he was in middle school and younger, but he has been a running back all the way through his early career as a young player. He is a very good running back as well, and we had to utilize him there even though his best position, and down the road at the college level, is at the linebacker position."
