Tristan Moore's eight treys lead Cougars over Community

ERLANGER - Somerset Christian School senior Tristan Moore nailed eight three-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points in the Cougars' 76-58 win over Community. Cougar teammate Jon Moore also netted 28 points ad Somerset Christian picked up their 20th win of the season.
"We have played every regional contender in the KCAA and we have beaten every one of them," state Somerset Christian Coach Kirk Stickley. "Community set the tone of the game early, playing very physical, collapsing at the basket, as we drove the baseline to score. We matched their aggressiveness, turning the Crusaders over, getting some easy transition baskets, plus with the strong Crusaders defense at the rim opened up the outside shot for Tristan Moore and Eli Hutchinson."
The second quarter was more of the same as both teams traded baskets. For the Cougars, Tristan Moore got hot hitting 3 threes and a layup to lead the Cougars with 11 points and Jon Moore added 4 more points. The Cougars pushed their lead out to 12 at 30-18 at halftime.
The second half the battle continued, as did Tristan Moore's hot shooting from the arc. He added 3 more threes, which opened Jon Moore and Mason Cunnagin on the inside, Jon adding 5 and Mason adding 9 on 5-of-6 from the free throw line. At the end of three quarters the Cougars led 55-37.
The final quarter was no different, both teams trading buckets. Tristan Moore had one more three, before Community shut him down. The inside remained open and Jon, Mason and Eli dropped in 18 points combined to seal the Cougars 20 win on the season, with a 76-58 win.
"We have always had epic battles with Community and this was no different," Stickley stated. "They were prepared to take away our inside attack, fortunately Tristan got hot, tying his school record for most made three pointers in a game, and his shooting opened up the inside for us. It was a physical game, a lot of contact was allowed by the officials, but we battled through it and came out on top."
After Tristan Moore and Jon Moore pair of 28-point scoring performances, Mason Cunnagin scored 15 points, and Eli Hutchinson scored 5 points.
The 20-2 Somerset Christian School Cougars traveled to Bethel Monday night. The Cougars will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 13.
