LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Oscar Tshiebwe was the first former Naismith Player of the Year to go undrafted on Thursday night.
That leaves Tshiebwe with a tougher path to the next level, considering he has no college eligibility remaining. When Tshiebwe remained in the draft, he elected to forgo an opportunity to play a third season with the Wildcats.
One option for Tshiebwe is to sign with an NBA team as a free agent and participate in the Summer League. He also could play overseas with a professional team and carve a return to the United States and eventually play in the NBA.
In a social media post, Kentucky coach John Calipari said Tshiebwe “has options that he’s weighing right now.”
Cason Wallace was selected 10th by the Dallas Mavericks and was later traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chris Livingston was chosen by the Milwaukee Bucks as the 58th and final pick on Thursday night.
On Friday, the New York Knicks, who didn’t have a pick in the draft, signed Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract. Toppin will join his brother, Obi Toppin, who also plays for the Knicks.
“I’m excited for them to go show who they are and carve out their spots in the League,” Calipari said.
