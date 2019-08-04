Tucker fires 67 to win second straight tourney in two days

IRVINE - Somerset High School junior golfer Kannon Tucker fired a five-under-par round of 67 to claim the Estill County Invitational on Saturday. Friday, Tucker won the Somerset Boys Golf Invitational at Eagles’s Nest Country Club.
Tucker’s sub-par round helped the Somerset High School boys golf team claim the runner-up team title with 313 strokes.
Kolby Treado shot a 18-hole round of 76, Brady Reynolds fired an 84, Jacob Stevens fired an 86, and Jackson Prather shot a 93.
Pulaski County High School finished with a team total of 389 strokes. For Pulaski County Zach Ousley shot a 83, Rem Gray shot a 97, Carter Ross shot a 104, Conner King fired a 105, and Gavin Cook shot a 107.
