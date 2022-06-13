Tuckers defend Somerset Country Club member-guest tournament title

Submitted Photo

Somerset residents Bob Tucker (left) and his grandson Kannon Tucker shot a two-day total of 126 (14-under par) to win the championship flight of the Somerset Country Club Member-Guest Tournament. The Tucker tandem successfully defended their title from last year's member-guest win

