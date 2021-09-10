Turnovers costly in Maroons' loss

For the second week in a row, turnovers were the undoing of the Pulaski County High School Maroons (1-3) Friday in a 49-6 Homecoming loss to the Corbin High School Redhounds (4-0) - the top ranked team in Class 4A.
Three first-half Pulaski County turnovers, two inside the final 40 seconds, helped the Redhounds take a 35-6 lead at the half and the shorthanded Maroons were never able to recover.
The Maroons, who were missing a handful of players due to injury and Covid-19 protocols, finished with five turnovers in the game while Corbin played error free football.
The game was much closer than the score indicates for most of the first half.
After the Redhounds marched 75 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead to open the contest, the Maroons offense looked sharp as well on their first possession.
With Brysen Dugger filling in for injured starting quarterback Drew Polston, the Maroons steadily moved the ball down to the Corbin 34-yard line on a 10-play drive of its own.
But that's when the turnover bug hit when a Dugger pass slipped out of the hands of Chandler Godby, as he turned up field and was picked up by Corbin's Treyveon Longmire.
One play later, Corbin senior Seth Mills raced 71 yards down the right sideline to quickly put the Redhounds on top 14-0.
On their next possession, the Maroons once again moved the ball downfield.
Behind the strong running of sophomore Cody Nichols, who picked up 40 yards on five carries, and a pair of Dugger to Godby passes, Pulaski drove down to the 17-yard line.
Dugger got the Maroons on the board with a 17-yard touchdown run on the next play to cut the Corbin lead to 14-6 early in the second quarter.
The Pulaski momentum was short lived though as three plays later, Corbin junior Dakota Patterson took a slip-screen pass from quarterback Cameron Combs and raced 57-yards for the touchdown to push the advantage back out to 21-6.
For the rest of the quarter, the Maroons were their own worst enemy.
Corbin's Dakota Baker stopped a Maroon scoring threat on the next possession with an interception on the 8-yard line.
Corbin extended its lead to 28-6 on a 13-yard touchdown run by senior Seth Huff with 37 seconds left in the half.
On the very next play, senior Evan Poore picked off a Dugger pass and returned it 37-yards to give the Redhounds the 35-6 cushion at the half.
The turnover problem hit quickly in the second half as Poore recovered a Cade Sullivan fumble on Pulaski's first drive of the second half.
Seven plays later Huff bulled his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game from 5-yards out to make it 42-6 and put the game into a running clock situation.
The Redhounds added one more score, a 7-yard Ethan Gregory touchdown run to round out the scoring at 49-6.
For the game, Corbin finished with 414 total yards, 157-yards passing and another 257-yards on the ground.
The Maroons finished with 371 total yards, 190 through the air and 181 on the ground.
Nichols lead the Maroons on offense with 121 yards on 16 carries, while Dugger was 16-28 for 190 yards passing and added seven carries for 36 yards.
Godby led the way for the Maroons' receivers with 11 catches for 99 yards.
The Maroons return to action on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. when they host rival Madison Southern.
