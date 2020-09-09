Two barnburners in Tuesday's Babe Ruth action

Tuesday night's Babe Ruth action saw two great games, that both went down to the final at bat.
The Rockies blew a 4-1 cushion and then rallied late to keep the Braves winless on the season, with a come from behind 6-5 victory, while in Tuesday's opening game, the Yankees rallied by scoring lone runs in the third and fourth innings to come back to tie up the Dodgers by a final count of 4-4.
The big night went to the Rockies Wesley Fallin, who helped his club both at the plate and on the mound, giving Kevin Measel's club the come from behind win.
Rockies 6, Braves 5
The Rockies jumped on the Braves early in this affair, grabbing a 4-1 lead after falling behind early 1-0, by plating four runs in the home half of the first inning off of Isiah Lewis.
Measel and company took advantage of two Brave errors in the frame, which aided in the four-run explosion to get things going.
Fallin got his big night underway with an RBI double to drive in the first run of the contest, while Jacob Todd's RBI groundout drove in another run.
A wild pitch from Lewis brought home run number three on the night, and Marshall Livesay would score on a passed ball making it 4-1 in favor of the Rockies.
The Braves roared right back in the top half of the second inning, to plate four runs taking a 5-4 lead at that juncture of the contest.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Jase Combs tripled in a pair of runs closing the gap to 4-3, and a line drive single off the bat of Parker Smith knotted up the score at 4-4.
Camryn Campbell then reached base safely on an error allowing Smith to score, and the Braves reclaimed the lead t 5-4.
It would then be the Rockies turn to battle back from behind, and that's exactly what they did.
In the bottom of the second, it was one again Fallin being the catalyst for his club, as his infield hit brought home the trying run at 5-5.
The score remained tied at 5-5, until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Fallin collected his third hit and third RBI of the night.
After Max Davis led off the frame with a walk, Fallin doubled him home, giving the Rockies a 6-5 advantage.
In the top of the fifth, Fallin came on in relief of Mason Jasper and nailed down the save, fanning three of the four batters he faced.
Jasper picked up the win for the Rockies, with Fallin having the big night for his club.
The Braves meanwhile got a pair of hits from Smith and Lewis, while Reagan New added a hit, with Combs leading the Braves with a pair of runs driven in.
Dodgers 4, Yankees 4
Coming off of their lone loss of the year, the Dodgers were trying to get back into the win column on Tuesday evening, and for the longest time, Ricky Farmer's club appeared to be well on their way.
The Dodgers grabbed a 4-2 lead after two innings, thanks to West Hammock's steal of home, an RBI single from Dylan Wesley, and an RBI double from Carson Ryan.
Meanwhile, the Yankees had scored a pair of runs thanks to a costly throwing error on the Dodgers.
Cayden Cimala -- who led off the home half of the first with a walk -- scored the first run of the game for the Yankees, and Bailey Burton -- who had reached base safely on an infield hit -- would score the other run.
Down 4-2 through two innings of play, Brian Daulton's club earned the tie by plating lone runs in the third and fourth innings.
With the bases loaded and two out in the third frame, Tristan West walked with the bases loaded to drive in a run, and in the fourth inning, Brayden Gross doubled in another run to knot things up at 4-4.
Carson Ryan led the Dodgers with a pair of hits, while Bryce Cowell, Chase Farmer, Conner Vanderploeg, West Hammock, and Dylan Wesley all added a hit for Farmer's club.
The Yankees meanwhile had three hits in the game, with Cayden Cimala, Gross, and Burton all collecting hits for Daulton's club.
Babe Ruth action continues tonight at Cal Ripken, with the Dodgers taking on the Cubs at 6 p.m. and the Reds facing off against the Yankees at 8 p.m.
