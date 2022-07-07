Two Former UK athletes hit the big time

Two of the more famous recent athletic alums at the University of Kentucky have gotten their professional careers off to thrilling starts. Both Abby Steiner and Rhyne Howard have parlayed successful careers as Wildcats into what may be tantamount to some of the best professional starts we have seen out of the Commonwealth in some time.
Rhyne Howard made history when she was the first UK player to ever be chosen #1 overall in the WNBA draft, going to an Atlanta Dream squad that was heading towards a massive rebuild. No one ever expected the Dream to be competitive this year with most pundits picking them dead last in the 12-team WNBA.
However, Howard has put the Dream in an unexpected position in contending for the playoffs, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists en route to an all-star selection bid in her first year, which will be happening on Sunday, July 10th, and also en route to a probable Rookie of the Year award.
Abby Steiner is coming off a more than successful stint as a star in UK's track and field program, winning indoor national championships in 2021 and 2022 in the 200m, where she also holds the American record with a 22.09, as well as 2 outdoor championships in 2022 in the 200m and 4x400m relay.
She also won the USA outdoor championship in the 200m. Recently, it was reported that Steiner had signed a 2 million dollar contract with shoe company PUMA, a record number for a track and field athlete coming out of college, although Steiner later released a statement denying any sort of contract was signed.
