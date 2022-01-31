Two Lady Warriors record double-doubles in win

MT. VERNON - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team reeled off their ninth straight win with a 64-48 pounding over Belfry on Friday at Rock Arena in the Rocket Classic.
On the night, two Lady Warriors recorded double-doubles in the road victory.
Southwestern freshman Kinsely Molden scored a team-high 18 points and recorded 11 rebounds. Also, Molden hit four three-pointers and dished out two assists.
Lady Warriors sophomore Payton Acey scored 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Acey had two blocks on the night.
Ayden Smiddy scored 13 points, hit three treys, with two rebounds and two assists. Makayla Noritis scored six points, had seven rebounds, three blocks, and two assists. Kaylee Young scored five points, had four rebounds, six steals and two assists. Jessalyn Flynn scored four points and Kylie Dalton scored two points.
Southwestern (17-4) will host district rivals McCreary Central High School on Thursday at the Wigwam.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
