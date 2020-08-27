Two Somerset fall sports programs shut down

Before the 2020 fall high school sport season even got kicked off, two local teams had to suspend practices due to COVID-19. Late last week, Somerset High School's volleyball team and girls cross country squad had to suspend practices because of positive COVID tests.
"We report any student athlete with a high temperature to the Health Department and, they in turn, contact that individual for possible testing," Somerset High School Athletic Director Bob Tucker stated. "Last week, we found out we had positives tests from both our volleyball team and girls cross country team."
According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association 's Stage 3- Performance Return to Competition: Considerations for Fall Sports:
The local health department shall be contacted by the school for further direction and they will likely initiate contact tracing, following regular public health practices.
All schools, public and private, must cooperate with the local public health department if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified, and collect the contact information for any close contacts (i.e., individuals less than six feet apart for more than 15 minutes) of the infected individual from two days before he or she showed symptoms to the time when he or she was last at the event.
Close contacts should be quarantined per current CDC protocols. Local health officials may identify other contacts who require quarantine.
Both Briar Jumper fall sports programs have discontinued practices and will quarantine for 14 days. Both teams will be able to return to play by the end of next week, with the start of their fall sports season starting on Monday, Sept. 7.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.