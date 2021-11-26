This past weekend Steel Wrestling had two of there athletes go to the Elkhorn Wrestling Tournament in Georgetown, Ky. Both Steel wrestlers placed first in their two respective age groups. Alex Upchurch – intermediate 59 lbs. and Novice 63 lbs. – placed first in both age groups. Ryder Upchurch – Bantam 56 lbs. and Intermediate 56 lbs. – also placed first in both his age groups.
featured alert urgent
Two Steel Wrestlers; Four Gold Medals
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Leon Whiles, age 79 passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Heritage Hope Church of God with Bro. Johnny Dunbar officiating. Burial will follow in the Somerset Cemetery. The fami…
Most Popular
Articles
- Pulaski woman pleads guilty to federal drug charge
- Burnside unwraps Christmas Island 2021
- Kylee Tucker named Volleyball Player of the Year
- Biden's 'vaccine mandate' is on the ropes
- Somerset man sentenced to 8 years in three cases
- Somerset man that forced police standoff imprisoned on gun charge
- Transportation Cabinet crews spotted working on MLK bridge
- Darrell McGahan resigns as Pulaski County boys soccer coach
- Purple & Gold Thanksgiving
- Battlefield Coffee fills a niche for Nancy residents, visitors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.