Two Steel Wrestlers; Four Gold Medals

Submitted Photo

This past weekend Steel Wrestling had two of there athletes go to the Elkhorn Wrestling Tournament in Georgetown, Ky. Both Steel wrestlers placed first in their two respective age groups. Alex Upchurch - intermediate 59 lbs. and Novice 63 lbs. - placed first in both age groups. Ryder Upchurch - Bantam 56 lbs. and Intermediate 56 lbs. -also placed first in both his age groups.