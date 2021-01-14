Tyler Guffey named Cardinals' football coach

MONTICELLO – Wayne County Schools didn’t have to look far to replace the most successful football coach in school history, as he was already on the sidelines and in the hallway. Tyler Guffey, a 2014 graduate of Wayne County High School and an assistant coach the past six seasons, was officially named the head football coach on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
“We are excited to hire one of our ‘own’ as the next head football coach at Wayne County. Tyler was a tremendous player for many years and played the game the right way. I have no doubt that’s how he will run things from the helm. We are thankful for the many years of leadership from Coach Thompson and we look forward to the future with Tyler Guffey as our head football coach,” said Wayne County Schools Athletic Director Kevin Jones.
Guffey, a standout player for Wayne County from 2010-2013, has been the offensive coordinator the past two seasons, including the 2019 season that included a 10-2 mark and district championship. Since Guffey has been on staff, as an assistant to former Head Coach Shawn Thompson, the Cards are 56-18, which includes regional championships in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
“Tyler Guffey sees the football program as an extension of his own family. He has the mindset to continue the level of championship football, that we have come to expect at Wayne County. But he also uses the game to teach life lessons outside of football that help mold our youth for their future, and that was important moving forward,” said Wayne County High School Principal Steve Thompson.
Guffey is regarded as one of both the toughest and greatest players in program history and the numbers certainly support that. The new head coach holds single season records for passing TDs (32), and passing yards (3297), while holding school records for career passing yards (7056), passing TDs (70) and total TDs with (109). Guffey was 34-6 as the starting quarterback in 2013, was the Class 3A Player of Year, District 4 Player of Year and a three-time All-District selection.
Guffey’s record as the quarterback and assistant coach is 90-22, numbers not lost on the hiring committee, or former Head Coach Shawn Thompson.
“Tyler was a warrior on the field. He knows what it takes to compete at a high level each Friday night. Tyler will take great pride and work to no end to keep Wayne County Football a class act program on and off the field,” stated former Wayne County High School football coach Shawn Thompson.
Tyler has been teaching Math full time at Wayne County High School for over two years. Previously, he taught sixth grade Math and also served as a Health instructor at the high school. He finished his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Midway College in Secondary Mathematics at the end of 2017. Both he and his wife, Monica, work in the Wayne County School system.
