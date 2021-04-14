Tyler Pumphrey no hits McCreary Central

Southwestern High School senior pitcher Tyler Pumphrey was on his game on Tuesday night, as he threw a no-hitter in the Warriors' 10-0 district win over McCreary Central High School at Warrior Field.
Pumphrey struck out nine of the 16 batters he faced in his no-no, five-inning performance. Of the 56 pitches he threw in the contest, 43 were strikes.
"Very impressed overall," Southwestern High School baseball coach Michael Gover stated. "Tyler (Pumphrey) pounded the strike zone all night, and was able to get ahead of almost every hitter he faced. If you don’t walk people and throw a bunch of strikes, like he did tonight, that’s a recipe for success in high school baseball. We expect him to compete at that level and with the same confidence everyday he takes the ball."
To help matters out even more for Pumphrey, the Warriors' offense was in full gear scoring 10 runs on seven hits.
Southwestern senior Riley McBryde had a huge night at the plate with three hits and four runs batted in. McBryde had a pair of two-run singles in the second and fifth innings. Pumphrey helped his own cause, with two runs batted in at the plate.
Southwestern senior Micha Mullins had two hits and a run scored. Junior Kolton Durham had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Southwestern (4-5) travel to North Laurel High School on Thursday, April 15.
