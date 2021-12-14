Pulaski High School freshman and Kentucky Rush forward Tyson Absher recently spent four days in St. Louis, Mo., at the Rush Select Regional Event. Tyson had been chosen to represent the Rush South Select U15 team for training and games against games against the best Rush Soccer players from the Midwest, West and Northeast.
“I overall had a great time and got to experience a high level of soccer," Absher stated. "When I went there, I expected it to be a high level of play, but it was a lot more than I expected. Every player there was amazing – I had to play as hard as I could to get more time in the game”
Former U.S. Men’s National Team star Clint Dempsey stopped by to address the players on the first day of the event.
“It was an amazing experience to get to listen to him speak," Absher said. "We all took the advice and used it over the weekend”
The event was held at the stunning new Missouri Rush Park soccer facility in St. Louis.
“We got to play on some top quality fields that I don’t normally play on – it was a four field facility that was all fully turf,” Absher concluded.
Tyson attended the event after performing as one of the best U15 Rush players at a select event earlier in the year in Atlanta.
