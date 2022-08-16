Pulaski County High School sophomore Tyson Absher has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In Pulaski County's first game of the season Absher was able to score a hat trick in just 1 minute and 15 seconds, en route to the Maroons defeating Southwestern 6-2.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
