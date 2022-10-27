Pulaski County High School sophomore Tyson Absher has been named to the KHSBSCA All-State East 1st Team. In his sophomore campaign, Absher scored 23 goals to lead the Maroons, while also adding eight assists. Absher was 42nd in the state in terms of total goals scored. Congratulations to Absher on his accomplishments on the pitch this season.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
