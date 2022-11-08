Tyson Absher
Pulaski County High School sophomore Tyson Absher has been named the Commonwealth Journal boys’ soccer Player of the Year for 2022. Making the All-County Team for the second consecutive season, Absher led the Maroons to one of their more successful seasons in recent history, leading the county in goals scored with 23 while also being tied for most assists on the team with eight. Absher was also named to the All-State First Team for his efforts this season and was ranked 43rd in the state in terms of goals scored and 49th in total points.
Sawyer Gambill
Senior Sawyer Gambill from the Maroons makes his second straight appearance on the All-County team after being one of the top defenders for Pulaski County, as well as scoring five goals over the course of the season.
Henry Gillum
Pulaski senior Henry Gillum also makes his second All-County Team after scoring five goals for the Maroons and being tied for most assists on the team with eight.
Jack Wilson
Southwestern senior Jack Wilson makes his first All-County team to close out his varsity career after leading the team with seven goals and three assists.
Gunner Schlosser
Freshman goalkeeper for the Warriors Gunner Schlosser makes his first All-County team after recording 133 saves in his first varsity season.
Andrew Tomlinson
Somerset sophomore Andrew Tomlinson makes his second All-County team after leading the Jumpers to a region semi-finals appearance with 18 goals and nine assists.
Jefry Lopes-Radilla
Junior Jefry Lopes-Radilla makes his first All-County Team after scoring the second-most goals on the Jumpers with 13 while also ranking second on the team in assists with eight.
Landen Lonesky
Sophomore goalkeeper Landen Lonesky makes his second All-County Team after another season of being one of the top goalkeepers in the region, with Lonesky recording 231 saves, while only allowing 39 goals and recording four shutouts.
Braedon Meadows
Somerset Christian senior Braedon Meadows makes his second straight appearance on the All-County Team, leading the Cougars to their first-ever 48th District Championship with 11 goals for the season.
Samuel Phelps
Also making the team for the Cougars is senior Samuel Phelps, who scored five goals and led the team as well as the county with 10 assists.
Honorable Mention
Pulaski County: Senior Nate Robinson and junior Ryan Beam
Southwestern: Seniors Ryan Vu and Caleb Perrin
Somerset: Seniors Chanler Edwards and Daniel Richardson
Somerset Christian: Juniors Gabe Baker and Arnold Holland
