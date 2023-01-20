LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A reinforcement is on the way for Louisville’s staggering basketball team.
U of L announced late Thursday afternoon that 6-foot-9 forward/center Emmanuel Okorafor has been added to the roster for the remainder of the 2022-23 season as coach Kenny Payne searches for a way to immediately upgrade the Cardinals’ talent in light of their 2-17 record.
Okorafor, from Nigeria, is considered a top prospect from the NBA Academy Africa. He will be eligible to play in U of L’s next game at Boston College on Jan. 25 when the Cards — the only winless team in ACC play at 0-8 — will try to snap an eight-game losing streak.
“We’re fortunate to have one of the premier players coming out of NBA Africa be a part of what we’re doing here. . .,” Payne said in a statement. “Emmanuel is one of the bright stars. . .He’s versatile, strong, a great rebounder and is excellent running the floor.
“The global impact of what NBA Africa is doing — to go out and target the young, bright stars of the continent of Africa and bring them into their facility — is vital not only to the continent, but to the world. It’s great for our program to be connected to the work they’re doing.”
Okorafor, 18, arrived on campus from Africa on Thursday and began orientation at U of L. He was one of 26 players selected to train at the NBA Academy Africa, a program for top prospects across the continent that is based in Saly, Senegal.
Payne and assistant coach Nolan Smith watched Okorafor in person in December when he played in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. Okorafor averaged 9.2 points and 10.4 rebounds for BC Espoir Fukash in the Basketball Africa League last season. The AfroBasket.com website says Okorafor competed in a league with professional players in their 20s and 30s that included former U of L center Anas Mahmoud.
The NBA Academy opened in November 2018 as a cooperative agreement between the NBA and Sports for Education and Economic Development (SEED). Former Cardinal star Gorgui Dieng, now a member of the San Antonio Spurs, is among players who have been developed in the SEED program.
Like many top young athletes in Africa, Okorafor began his athletic career as a soccer player. Okorafor told Leonard Solms of ESPN.com last April that he was attracted to basketball because of an older brother.
“Growing up, I played soccer,” Okorafor said. “My big brother played basketball, so I always followed him when he went to play basketball and fell in love with bouncing the ball and shooting, even though I was too weak to make it to the hoop.”
According to a story on the Basketball Africa League website last summer, Okorafor became the first player in that league to record three double-doubles in five games. He recorded a 12-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist, 4-block game against Cape Town that he said boosted his confidence.
“Playing in the BAL gave me a different perspective of the game,” Okorafor said. “It gave me more motivation to keep working hard and improve my game. I want to become a better person and a better basketball player. Basketball isn’t a game for boys, it’s a game for men.”
U of L’s starting center, Sydney Curry has been inconsistent and backup Roosevelt Wheeler hasn’t been able to contribute significantly in most games. In Wednesday’s 75-54 loss to Pittsburgh, Curry had just four points and four rebounds in 23 minutes, while Wheeler scored two points and got five boards in 17 minutes. Curry was 2-of-8 vs. Pitt, all from point blank range. He is averaging 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, Wheeler 1.8 ppg. and 2.7 rpg.
“We thought we had an advantage at the five spot, going to Sydney,” Payne said afterwards. “We tried to go to Syd to no avail.”
Starting forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield missed his second straight game with a foot injury and Payne said he doesn’t know if the Tennessee transfer will be ready for BC next week. He is UofL’s leading rebounder at 6.0 per game and is averaging 7.5 points.
“”He’s still day-to-day,” Payne said. “I’m hoping (soon) I get a definitive answer about where he is. It’s obvious we need him, but we’ll see.”
The loss to Pitt marked the first time in program history the Cards have dropped eight games by 20 points or more in a season. The setback also tied for the fourth-largest ever in the KFC Yum! Center, where U of L has played since the 2010-11 season, with all but one of the five coming during the current season.
The list:
27 (80-53)--Miami, Dec. 4, 2022
25 (79-54)--Maryland, Nov. 29, 2022
23 (79-56)--Mississippi State, Mar. 10, 2018
21 (80-59)--North Carolina, Jan. 14, 2023
21 (75-54)--Pittsburgh, Jan. 18, 2023
