LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dedication was held Thursday for Denny Crum Hall, a new residence hall on campus named to honor the Hall of Fame coach who led Louisville’s men’s basketball program for 30 years.
The residence hall opened for occupancy this semester and houses student-athletes from men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse, as well as other U of L students. The five-story, 67-unit facility is located directly across Floyd Street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, the training home of the three sports housed in the new residence hall.
Crum attended the dedication with his wife Susan, but did not speak.
“Denny Crum Hall represents a first-in-class residence hall,” said UofL Director of Athletics Josh Heird. “I would argue no other university has put as much energy and attention into an on-campus residence hall as the University of Louisville. When you have something named in your honor, it tends to commemorate the years of service you’ve dedicated toward something bigger than yourself.
“And while I’m not sure we could have built a building big enough or nice enough to show our gratitude for all that Denny has given to the U of L community, we tried. Each day, Coach Crum had the opportunity and unique ability to impact lives, help families, serve as a compass to navigate difficult situations, and provide encouragement and advice for those seeking his counsel and expertise.”
The $23.5 million project is a partnership among U of L Athletics, U of L Campus Housing and a third-party developer consisting of Buffalo Construction, Inc. and Investment Property Advisors, who also developed Cardinal Towne, another campus housing project. L&N Federal Credit Union has provided a $2.25 million gift to the Cardinal Athletic Fund to promote the legacy of U of L Athletics through naming the facility in Crum’s honor.
Crum coached U of L from 1971-2001 before retiring and being replaced by Rick Pitino. Crum guided the Cardinals to the 1980 and 1986 national championships, six Final Fours and 675 victories. After his retirement, Crum continued to work as a special assistant to the U of L president for several years. The KFC Yum! Center court is named in his honor. Since 2001, the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation and the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund at UofL have awarded over $1 million benefiting over 425 students and he has been involved in numerous community charities.
“He’s been there for all of us, for this university and for this community,” said Roger Burkman, who played on the 1980 title team and is now athletic director at Spalding University.
“He’s that humble guy that you would never know is a legendary superstar of a college basketball coach. He’s always been, without a blemish, a great mentor and role model for all of us. He’s had such a positive impact on everybody’s life that he’s touched, especially mine.”
FIRST PRACTICE WITH CARDS
U of L will officially open its first basketball practice under Kenny Payne, and the 55-year-old coach had one word for it when asked for his reaction:
“Unbelievable,” Payne said at the dedication. “It’s a big responsibility but it’s a responsibility that I welcome. I feel like I have been cloned for this. Every phase of my life, even before I became a coach led to this. So, I am excited about it.”
Payne, who played on the 1986 title team, is trying to rebuild a program that has sunk into mediocrity in the past five seasons. The Cards have won just NCAA Tournament game since losing to Michigan State in the 2015 Elite Eight and have played in just one of the last five tourneys. Six scholarship players will return from last year’s team and Payne has added five recruits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.