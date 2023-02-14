LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — The University of Louisville basketball team and its fans will finally have a banner.
In an email to fans Monday, U of L athletic director Josh Heird announced a new banner commemorating the Cardinals’ 2013 national championship will be raised Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center during their game against Clemson.
However, there’s a caveat. The words “NCAA champions” won’t be on the banner. Instead, it will read, “2013 Final Coaches Poll #1,” according to Heird’s email.
Under penalties from the NCAA in the wake of the stripper scandal, Louisville had to vacate 123 wins and eliminate all mention of the championship from its publications, public spaces in the arena and from all of its facilities. That meant the banner for the championship, along with the Final Four appearance in 2012, were removed from the Yum.
“After productive communication with the NCAA staff and Committee on Infractions, we can recognize our former student-athletes in this way, and we’re grateful to the NCAA for their guidance,” Heird wrote to fans.
“There were a lot of really good memories and moments that were created by those student-athletes and that team, and I absolutely think they should be recognized for that in some former or fashion. So that’s what we’re going to try to do. Obviously, we want to give the opportunity to (that team) and to our fans to recognize those achievements . . . So we’re going to do everything that we’re allowed to do.”
Heird said this won’t be the end of U of L’s efforts to further honor the team.
“Are we going to have some conversations about some (more) things that we’re (not) allowed to do? Yes. Looking at the entirety of the picture, in that NCAA case decision, those sanctions, it was very clear that we cannot recognize various teams in any form or fashion from a public standpoint. But is there an opportunity? Or is there a path forward to try to do that? We are going to try.”
U of L and Clemson will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday and Heird noted that a “large majority” of the Cards’ 2013 team will be there for the celebration.
It is unlikely, though, that Rick Pitino, the coach of that team, will attend. He was fired in Oct. 2017 and is now in his third season as head coach at Iona. After being exonerated by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) in November, Pitino said, “my days at Louisville are over.”
“I love the fans,” he added. “I think, when they reconcile with (former AD) Tom Jurich, then I would possibly consider coming back. But until that day happens, I think it’s better that I stay in New Rochelle (N.Y.).”
