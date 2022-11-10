LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Tipping off the Kenny Payne era, Louisville’s basketball team nearly won a game in the final 4 1/2 minutes that it probably had no business being in position to win based on its play for most of the previous 35 1/2 minutes.
The Cardinals stormed back from a 12-point deficit in those final minutes against Bellarmine and had two chances to pull out a victory, but the Knights held on for a 67-66 win in the season opener for both teams in the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night.
U of L lost primarily because it wasn’t able to contend with Bellarmine’s cutting, screening, deliberate offense that usually consisted of 12-15 passes per possession and resulted in layups off the bounce, back doors or uncontested three-pointers.
“It wasn’t all bad,” Payne said. “I’m disappointed that we lost the game by one. Bellarmine isn’t super athletic, but they’re really good at what they do and you allow them to get wide open backcuts, offensive rebounds, wide open threes, they’re just dissecting you apart. You have to be really solid, really disciplined. We were in spurts, but not enough.
“They deserved to win. They outcoached us, their players outplayed us. I just hope people stay with us. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got players struggling with their confidence, struggling with who they are and we’re trying to help them every single day.”
Louisville, hitting its first three treys, jumped out to a 13-5 lead, but the Knights responded with a 27-5 run to surge ahead 32-18 and never trailed again. The Cards managed just two baskets in 10 minutes during Bellarmine’s blitz.
“They were the aggressor,” Payne said. “They put us on our heels.”
Trailing 67-55 with 4 1/4 minutes remaining, the Cards suddenly came alive, holding their visitors scoreless the rest of the way. With Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jae’Lyn Withers each scoring four points and Mike James hitting a three-pointer, UofL sliced the Knights’ lead to 67-66 with one minute left.
But El Ellis, who hadn’t been to the foul line all evening, missed a bonus free throw. After Bellarmine’s Garrett Tipton did the same, he got his own rebound and Huntley-Hatfield blocked Tipton’s putback, giving UofL the ball at 27.3 seconds. Payne called a timeout with 9.8 seconds remaining, then Kamari Lands missed a three-pointer from the corner and Roosevelt Wheeler missed a tip-in, ending the suspense.
“We executed well and Kamari came off wide open,” Payne said. “I can’t ask for a better shot.”
Withers led the Cards with 17 points, despite being limited to 25 minutes by foul trouble. He also had six rebounds. James finished with 16 points, Ellis — who played all 40 minutes — had 14 and Huntley-Hatfield led all rebounders with 10 while also scoring nine points.
Bellarmine’s Garrett Tipton, a 6-4 redshirt senior, topped all scorers with 21 points and senior guard Bash Wieland had 13, hitting 11-of-12 free throws. The Knights’ bench outscored U of L’s subs 25-10. Bellarmine shot 48.8 percent on 21-of-43, including 7-of-15 beyond the arc, and made 18-of-22 free throws.
“It’s special for the players,” said Bellarmine coach Scottie Davenport, who went on a rant about the tournament exclusion but added that he was glad players stuck around the program. “I stood in the back corner of the locker room and just watched them. They didn’t want to hear what I had to say.”
The game was the first of three straight at home for U of L, which will host Wright State on Saturday afternoon and Appalachian State on Tuesday before participating in the Jim Maui Classic Thanksgiving week.
