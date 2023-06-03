Somerset KY Rush team

The U17 Kentucky Rush West soccer team won the President’s Cup and completed an undefeated season last week. Front row from left: Tyson Absher, Zachary Hesse, Andrew Tomlinson, Aidan Tucker, Aiden Cheng, Chance Betts, Owen Lewis Back row from left: Coach Thomas Pazo, Landen Lonesky, Will Pratt, Kaden Johnson, Jaxon Parmelee, Alex Robinson, Ernesto Zanata, Coach James Rixon Not pictured: Beau Cherry, Dante Caballero, Michael Beckham, Kyle Saulpaugh

 Submitted Photo

The U17 Boys Kentucky Rush West soccer team has completed an undefeated regular season in the KSSL Boys Premier Division with a 6-0-2 record and are eligible to be promoted to the Kentucky Premier League next season. They also recently competed in and won the Kentucky President’s Cup tournament in Bowling Green, Ky. This is the first time a team from South Central Kentucky has won this title. The team is made up of players from Pulaski, Wayne and Russell Counties and is coached by Thomas Pazo, Assistant Coach of Lindsey Wilson College Men’s Soccer, as well as coach James Rixon.

The team will now compete in the Midwest Regional President’s Cup tournament in June in Cincinnati.

Kentucky Rush is the longest running competitive soccer club in South Central Kentucky and offers many opportunities for training, skills development and games at high levels for players of all ages. Follow Kentucky Rush Soccer Club on social media for more information about future opportunities for your players who are looking for a challenge.

