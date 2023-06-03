The U17 Kentucky Rush West soccer team won the President’s Cup and completed an undefeated season last week. Front row from left: Tyson Absher, Zachary Hesse, Andrew Tomlinson, Aidan Tucker, Aiden Cheng, Chance Betts, Owen Lewis Back row from left: Coach Thomas Pazo, Landen Lonesky, Will Pratt, Kaden Johnson, Jaxon Parmelee, Alex Robinson, Ernesto Zanata, Coach James Rixon Not pictured: Beau Cherry, Dante Caballero, Michael Beckham, Kyle Saulpaugh