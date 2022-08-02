The summer recruiting tour for John Calipari hasn’t slowed down one bit. The head coach of the Kentucky men’s basketball team has had a very memorable summer locking down commitments for his future squads he has already locked up 5 stars Reed Sheppard & Robert Dillingham for his 2023 class, along with getting a commitment from Justin Edwards most recently on July 25th.
Seems to most fans across the state that “swaggy cal” is back and in full motion. John Calipari has his recruiting fire & mojo back, and going head to head with Rick Barnes and Tennessee for Justin Edwards could only add to a level of confidence that we haven’t seen from Cal the last few seasons.
However, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is a different type of recruit. He is a 6 foot 11 inches tall Center prospect from the Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut. Kingsley recently reclassified to the class of 2022, which means that he will be on the team this upcoming 2022-2023 season. It is unknown as of now whether or not he’ll join the team on the 4 game exhibition tour in The Bahamas later this month, although he certainly will be suited up as the season tips off in early November.
According to on3.com, he is ranked the 18th best player nationally & the 3rd most touted Center in the class of 2022. Kingsley will have to grow into his role to get consistent play time for Kentucky in marquee matchups. Nonetheless, he is widely regarded as one of the best rim protectors in the country.
Kinglsey has a knack for being around the rim and he certainly knows it.
“I know I’m the best defender in the country, I’m a great shot-blocker,” he says.
Kingsley also says he needs to improve his craft on the offensive end, stating, “I’m always working on my shooting so I can stretch the floor.”
There is no doubt the 17 year old wants to win, as he relayed, “My offense is evolving — I know that for sure — but when I’m on the court, what I do best is help my team by playing great defense.”
A July 20th visit to the campus of the University of Kentucky practically sealed the deal for his commitment. This recruit was so important for the Wildcats that John Calipari & Orlando Antigua waited to go to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam so they could be there for Kingsley’s on-campus visit. Antigua, an assistant coach for Kentucky, needed to be there for Kingsley.
Kingsley has been quoted as saying, “Someone like me, coming from Africa, a player and coach relationship is big for me.” With Antigua being the coach that works with the big men the most, he is likely to fill that role.
Look for Ugonna Kingsley to potentially redshirt his Freshman year at Kentucky. This 2022-2023 team is as deep as any Calipari team has been, so it might be hard for him to earn his keep joining the team this late. Nonetheless, he will be able to work with and against guys like Damion Collins, Lance Ware, & returning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe in practice every day.
Kentucky basketball is closer than you may think! We have exhibition games in less than two weeks. This year’s trip will take place August 8-14 at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau. The games will take place at the Baha Mar Convention Center.
Catch the first look at this year’s team with this as their game schedule:
Wednesday, August 10th at 7pm ET vs. the Dominican Republic U22 National Team
Thursday, August 11th at 7pm ET vs. Monterey Tech (Mexico)
Saturday, August 13th at 6pm ET vs. Carleton University (Canada)
Sunday, August 14th at 12pm ET vs. the Bahamas National Team
All games can be found on the SEC Network.
