UK Basketball: Television times set for Cats' SEC contests

Kentucky Today i Keith Taylor

Kentucky coach John Calipari says his top four veterans will be counted on to carry the load next season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) -- The Southeastern Conference unveiled its television conference schedule on Tuesday and every game will be on national television.

All of the team's games are part of a package offered by ESPN, including the SEC Network. Kentucky will open the conference schedule against Missouri at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, followed by a road encounter at Georgia set for 9 p.m. on Jan. 7 on one of the three ESPN Networks.

Three games -- at Georgia, LSU, along with home games against Mississippi State and Tennessee will tip off at 9 p.m.

Kentucky opens the season against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5 at 9:30 p.m., followed by the home opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Three games -- at Tennessee, Florida and a the regular-season finale at Florida will be televised on CBS.

The Wildcats will play Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Vanderbilt both home and away. Auburn competed in the Final Four last season, while Vanderbilt features first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse.

The additional home games are against Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri, with road games at Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The non-conference schedule includes Michigan State at Madison Square Garden (Nov. 5), Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 8), Evansville (Nov. 12), Utah at Las Vegas (Dec. 18) and Ohio State at Las Vegas (Dec. 21).

Schedule

October

11 -- Big Blue Madness, 7 p.m., (SECN)

18 -- Blue-White game, 7 p.m. (SECN)

27 -- Georgetown College, 5 p.m., (SECN), exhibition

November

1 -- Kentucky State, 7 p.m. (SECN) Exhibition

5 -- Michigan State, New York, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

8 -- Eastern Kentucky, TBA

12 -- Evansville, TBA

18 -- Utah Valley, TBA

22 -- Mount St. Mary's, TBA

24 -- Lamar, TBA

29 -- UBA, TBA

December

7 -- Fairleigh Dickinson, TBA

14 -- Georgia Tech, TBA

18 -- vs. Utah at Las Vegas, 11 p.m., ESPN2

21 -- vs. Ohio State, 5:15 p.m., CBS

28 -- Louisville, 5:15 p.m., CBS

January

4 -- Missouri, 2 p.m., (SECN)

7 -- at Georgia, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U

11 -- Alabama, noon, ESPN/2/U

15 -- at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SECN)

18 -- at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPN/2/U

21 -- Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U/SECN

25 -- at Texas Tech, TBA, ESPN/2/U

29 -- Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SECN

February

1 -- at Auburn, 6/8 p.m, SECN

4 -- Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U

8 -- at Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBS

11 -- at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U

15 -- Ole Miss, 2 p.m., ESPN/2/U

18 -- at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U

22 -- Florida, 6/8 p.m., ESPN/2/U

25-- Texas A&M, 6/8 p.m., ESPN/2/U/SECN

29 -- Auburn, 3:45 p.m., CBS

March

3 -- Tennessee, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U

7 -- at Florida, 1 p.m., CBS

11-15 -- SEC Tournament/Nashville

