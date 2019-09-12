UK Basketball: Television times set for Cats' SEC contests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) -- The Southeastern Conference unveiled its television conference schedule on Tuesday and every game will be on national television.
All of the team's games are part of a package offered by ESPN, including the SEC Network. Kentucky will open the conference schedule against Missouri at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, followed by a road encounter at Georgia set for 9 p.m. on Jan. 7 on one of the three ESPN Networks.
Three games -- at Georgia, LSU, along with home games against Mississippi State and Tennessee will tip off at 9 p.m.
Kentucky opens the season against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5 at 9:30 p.m., followed by the home opener against Eastern Kentucky.
Three games -- at Tennessee, Florida and a the regular-season finale at Florida will be televised on CBS.
The Wildcats will play Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Vanderbilt both home and away. Auburn competed in the Final Four last season, while Vanderbilt features first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse.
The additional home games are against Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri, with road games at Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
The non-conference schedule includes Michigan State at Madison Square Garden (Nov. 5), Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 8), Evansville (Nov. 12), Utah at Las Vegas (Dec. 18) and Ohio State at Las Vegas (Dec. 21).
Schedule
October
11 -- Big Blue Madness, 7 p.m., (SECN)
18 -- Blue-White game, 7 p.m. (SECN)
27 -- Georgetown College, 5 p.m., (SECN), exhibition
November
1 -- Kentucky State, 7 p.m. (SECN) Exhibition
5 -- Michigan State, New York, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
8 -- Eastern Kentucky, TBA
12 -- Evansville, TBA
18 -- Utah Valley, TBA
22 -- Mount St. Mary's, TBA
24 -- Lamar, TBA
29 -- UBA, TBA
December
7 -- Fairleigh Dickinson, TBA
14 -- Georgia Tech, TBA
18 -- vs. Utah at Las Vegas, 11 p.m., ESPN2
21 -- vs. Ohio State, 5:15 p.m., CBS
28 -- Louisville, 5:15 p.m., CBS
January
4 -- Missouri, 2 p.m., (SECN)
7 -- at Georgia, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U
11 -- Alabama, noon, ESPN/2/U
15 -- at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SECN)
18 -- at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPN/2/U
21 -- Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U/SECN
25 -- at Texas Tech, TBA, ESPN/2/U
29 -- Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SECN
February
1 -- at Auburn, 6/8 p.m, SECN
4 -- Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U
8 -- at Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBS
11 -- at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U
15 -- Ole Miss, 2 p.m., ESPN/2/U
18 -- at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U
22 -- Florida, 6/8 p.m., ESPN/2/U
25-- Texas A&M, 6/8 p.m., ESPN/2/U/SECN
29 -- Auburn, 3:45 p.m., CBS
March
3 -- Tennessee, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U
7 -- at Florida, 1 p.m., CBS
11-15 -- SEC Tournament/Nashville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.