UK men's basketball head coach John Calipari is currently in the midst of a tour around a few Kentucky Kroger locations signing autographs in support of the relief efforts still continuing for those recovering from the devastating tornado outbreak in the western part of the state this past December. On Friday, Calipari will make a stop in our neck of the woods here in Somerset.
Calipari will be at our Kroger Marketplace, the one on the south end of town next to Cook Out, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. signing autographs. Fans are welcome to bring their own things for the coach to autograph as the signing is free-of-charge, although fans are being asked to consider donating a gift card that can be given to those in need in the western part of the state.
Additionally, there will be a limited number of special edition posters on-hand, specifically made for this tour, that will also be free of charge. There will also be a program on hand for fans to sign that Calipari will carry to the bench with him every season this year, both in honor of legendary coach Joe B. Hall, who passed away this past year, and so as to carry the passion of Big Blue Nation with himself all year long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.