The SEC released their preseason media poll for the 2022 football season today. While reigning national champion Georgia is still predicted as the winner of the East division, the Kentucky Wildcats are behind them at a predicted 2nd place finish.
UK, who last season finished 2nd place in the East with a 10-3 overall record and a 5-3 conference record, as well as defeating Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, returns a stellar QB in Will Levis, who many project as a top 15 pick in next year's NFL Draft. They also return RB Kavosiey Smoke, as well as several contributors on defense, and also welcome in a recruiting class ranked 35th in the nation by 247 Sports. Additionally, they have 2 players from our local area on their roster in Kaiya Sheron and Jase Bruner, both of Somerset High School.
The entirety of the poll in the East is as follows:
- Georgia (172 first-place votes)
- Kentucky (4 first-place votes)
- Tennessee (1 first-place vote)
- Florida
- South Carolina (3 first-place votes)
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt (1 first-place vote)
Also, the poll for the West Division is:
- Alabama (177 first-place votes)
- Texas A&M (3 first-place votes)
- Arkansas (1 first-place vote)
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Auburn
